Messi Named Icon’s Icon

Lionel Messi, a renowned soccer player, will headline the naming celebration for Royal Caribbean International’s new ship, Icon of the Seas, in January 2024! As the official Icon of this vacation experience, Messi will play a crucial role in welcoming and inaugurating the vessel.

“I’m thrilled and honored to join the Royal Caribbean family to celebrate the arrival of the game-changing Icon of the Seas,” said Lionel Messi, Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of Icon. “Icon is beyond anything else that’s out there for family vacations, with incredible never-before-seen features, all designed for making memories together.”

Lionel Messi, the greatest soccer player of all time, has set numerous records and received prestigious awards throughout his career. The Icon of the Seas cruise ship has also had a significant impact, breaking booking records upon its unveiling in October 2022.

This demonstrates the high demand for vacations that offer a mix of beach retreats, resort escapes, and theme park adventures.

The Icon boasts six record-breaking waterslides, seven pools, a dedicated family neighborhood, over 40 dining and entertainment options, providing memorable experiences for all types of travelers.

“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of delivering memorable vacations, and it’s set to live up to its name in more ways than one when it changes the vacation industry in January 2024,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “It’s that ability to make such a widespread impact and change the status quo that the Icon of Icon must personify, and Lionel Messi has proven to be the perfect example of that for years in the world of sports and most recently in introducing a new era of excitement and passion for fútbol in Miami and the U.S.”

As part of a longstanding maritime tradition, Messi will take part in the naming celebration for Icon in January 2024. Messi will be honored to bestow safekeeping onto the new ship alongside Royal Caribbean executives, crew, and other guests.

