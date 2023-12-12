Port Everglades Welcomes Azamara Onward

Today, Port Everglades welcomed Azamara Cruises and the brand’s latest ship, Azamara Onward, to homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during the winter season!

“We are honored to extend our highly personalized services to Azamara Cruises and their guests,” said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “As a welcoming and convenient port of choice, we’re confident that their cruise guests will find themselves pleasantly immersed in all that the port and Greater Fort Lauderdale have to offer.”

UPCOMING SAILINGS

Guests sailing aboard Azamara Onward from Port Everglades can explore 12-night and 13-night trips to the Eastern Caribbean and a 13-night Central America Tapestry Voyage.

“We want to thank CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels and his team at Port Everglades for warmly welcoming our latest ship, Azamara Onward, as she makes her maiden call here in Fort Lauderdale,” said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara. “With our headquarters in South Florida, it’s always exciting to have one of our ships dock close to home. In just a few weeks, Azamara Onward will set sail from here on her first ever World Cruise from Port Everglades, taking our guests from Fort Lauderdale to more than 40 countries across the globe.”

Will you be sailing aboard Azamara Onward from Port Everglades? Let us know in the comments!