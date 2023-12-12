Cunard Reveals Queen Elizabeth 2025 Alaska Season

Cunard is launching its Alaska 2025 season, offering adventure seekers an unforgettable holiday at sea. Queen Elizabeth will embark on 11 voyages from June 12 to September 25, starting and ending in Seattle.

Starting today at 9 a.m. EST, Cunard World Club Members can exclusively book these remarkable voyages, with bookings open to all tomorrow, December 13, at 9 a.m. EST.

Guests can look forward to whale watching from their staterooms and immersing themselves in Alaska’s unique opportunities and cultural experiences. Queen Elizabeth will have Alaska Native Voices onboard, including a Cultural Heritage Guide, as well as a Naturalist on each sailing to provide captivating commentary.

The Glacier Bay National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, showcases majestic glaciers and magnificent mountains. Other ports of call include Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Endicott Arm, and Hubbard Glacier.

Onboard Queen Elizabeth, guests will be fully immersed in the Alaskan experience. Accomplished adventurers and renowned explorers like Kenton Cool, Preet Chandi, and Doug Allen will share their expertise, adding an educational component to the voyage.

“We are incredibly excited to offer guests the new opportunity of sailing roundtrip into Alaska from Seattle. Due to strong guest demand, Cunard is offering a full summer season in Alaska, allowing travelers to delve into the region’s wildlife and visit extraordinary cities, with extended time in port to fully appreciate this captivating destination,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

To view all of Cunard’s Alaska 2025 Alaska voyages, click here.