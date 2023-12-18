Cunard’s Queen Anne Offers Exclusive Shore Experiences

Cunard has unveiled a selection of brand-new shore experiences exclusively available to guests sailing on Queen Anne‘s inaugural season!

Her inaugural season features stops at 60 European ports, offering travelers immersive opportunities to explore local culture and history. The program includes over 700 shore experiences during the ship’s 115 calls in 2024.

“We are all incredibly excited to welcome Queen Anne to the Cunard fleet in May and it is only right that her maiden season is complemented with a truly captivating shore experience program,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “Our teams have worked meticulously to curate these 50 signature experiences to ensure that our guests encounter the essence of every port they explore. From ancient ruins and culinary escapades to helicopter rides and private snorkeling sessions, we’re delighted to be able to offer such exciting new shore experiences to Queen Anne’s guests.”

QUEEN ANNE‘S MAIDEN SEASON

Queen Anne will sail from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords.

She will visit more than 60 destinations in 16 countries.

She will sail on May 3, 2024 , for her seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon .

After that, she will depart for a 14-night voyage in the Canary Islands before traveling around the British Isles, visiting Scotland, Ireland , and Liverpool .

