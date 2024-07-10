AmaWaterways Reveals Summer Triple Savings Promotion

AmaWaterways is celebrating its 22nd year by offering significant savings on 46 European river cruises in 2024 and 2025.

SAVINGS GALORE

Book now and take advantage of up to 20% off AmaWaterways’ 46 European river cruises in 2024 and 2025.

Guests can combine this offer with AmaWaterways’ AirPlus Promotion, which includes discounted airfare from US gateways: $899 for Economy, $2,299 for Premium Economy, or $4,299 for Business Class.

Travel solo and enjoy reduced single supplements of up to 25% on select departures in 2024 and early 2025.

Book select 7-14 night European cruises in 2024-2026 and enjoy $2,000-$4,000 stateroom savings, a complimentary upgrade, and $50-$100 onboard credit.

Active and retired military personnel receive a $250 per person discount on all AmaWaterways’ river cruises (excluding Africa Safaris & Wildlife Cruises).

Repeat guests can enjoy loyalty benefits, including airport transfers, upgraded staterooms, and more.

“As we celebrate 22 years on the rivers, we’re excited to offer up to 20% savings on many European itineraries through 2025,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Coupled with our AirPlus promotion, these savings make it easier than ever to discover the beauty of river cruising with us. We invite both new and returning guests to take advantage of these incredible opportunities and join us for an unparalleled river cruise experience.”

Book by September 30, 2024, to take advantage of AmaWaterways’ Summer Triple Savings promotion.

Will you be exploring these savings? Let us know in the comments!