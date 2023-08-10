AmaWaterways Announces Reservations For 2025 River Cruises

Today, AmaWaterways has opened individual and group reservations for its 2025 river cruise itineraries! Guests can now book voyages to Europe, Africa, Egypt, Asia, and Colombia.

Guests who book reservations by September 30, 2023, can take advantage of the brand’s Early Booking Reward and save up to 20 percent on their cruise fares, depending on their voyage and destination date.

“We could not be more excited to announce the opening of reservations for our 2025 itineraries,” said Rudi Schreiner, Co-Founder and President of AmaWaterways. “To meet the growing demand for river cruising, we will have additional ships in Colombia and Portugal, which brings our award winning fleet to 29 river cruise ships.”

RELATED: AMAWATERWAYS REVEALS CRUISES FOR REMOTE WORKERS

AmaMelodia And AmaSintra Vessels

In November 2024, AmaWaterways will be the first river cruise line to take travelers across the Magdalena River in Colombia with the release of the brand’s AmaMagadalena ship. In January 2025, AmaMelodia will join her counterpart in offering 32 twin-balcony staterooms.

Guests can try Latin-American cuisine, excursions, and entertainment on both vessels. AmaWaterways is offering two seven-night itineraries in Colombia, including Wonders of Colombia and Magic of Colombia.

The Wonders of Colombia and Magic of Colombia voyages feature travel between Cartagena and Barranquilla, Colombia. Travelers can purchase pre- and post cruise optional land packages in Medellin, Colombia and Panama City, Panama.

AmaWaterways is also releasing two seven-night itineraries to discover Portugal, AmaSintra will join her counterparts AmaDouro and AmaVida for sailings along the Douro River.

One of the itineraries, Enticing Douro, offers travelers the chance to sail from Porto, Portugal. And the Flavors of Portugal & Spain Itinerary features a voyage between Porto to Vega de Terron, Spain.

Imperial Danube Itinerary

AmaWaterways’ Imperial Danube itinerary will be available in 2025. The seven-night itinerary features a round trip voyage from Budapest, Hungry, along the Danube River.

Guests can also purchase a pre-cruise land package that consists of a two night excursion in Budapest before going on their voyage.

Magnificent Europe Itinerary

Amawaterways is bringing back its 14-night Magnificent Europe itinerary in 2025. The itinerary features a sailing between Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Budapest.

Additionally, travelers will have the opportunity to witness UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Cologne’s Wurzburg Residenz Palace, the Old Towns of Bamberg and Regensburg, and Melk Abbey.

Will you be taking advantage of AmaWaterways 2025 itineraries? Let us know in the comments!