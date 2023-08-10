Emerald Sakara Departs On Inaugural Voyage From Piraeus

On August 5, 2023, Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Sakara departed on her inaugural sailing from Piraeus, Greece! The following morning, her sister yacht, Emerald Azzurra, officially welcomed her to the fleet as the twin ships sailed through the Corinth Canal!

“Launching a new luxury yacht is always exciting as the tremendous work done by our talented team of designers and builders comes to life,” commented Glen Moroney, Scenic Group Chairman and founder on the launch of Emerald Cruises’ second luxury yacht, Emerald Sakara. “Being able to add Emerald Sakara nearly a year after we launched Emerald Azzurra speaks volumes about how well our yacht cruising program has been received by guests, travel advisors and charter partners. With Emerald Sakara, we are opening up even more exciting new destinations for our guests to explore.”

Captain Jonathan Edwards, who led Emerald Azzurra when it was first launched in 2022, is now steering Emerald Sakara on the eight-day Ionian Sea Adventure route from Athens to Rome.

EMERALD SAKARA‘S DESIGN

Emerald Sakara’s sophisticated interior boasts upgrades from Tribu and Gervasoni furniture brands, exquisite lighting designed by Tom Dixon, and a striking partnership between Freifrau and Missoni. Additionally, it comes equipped with modern technology such as Starlink internet services.

EMERALD SAKARA HAPPENINGS

After its introduction in August, Emerald Sakara will embark on a summer tour of the coastlines of Italy, Greece, Türkiye, and the Adriatic, before moving to the Caribbean and Central America for winter. The first voyage to the Eastern Caribbean and Grenadines is scheduled to depart on November 18, 2023. Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), will serve as the godmother and christen Emerald Sakara on December 2, 2024, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bookings for 2023 and 2024 Caribbean yacht sailings offer enticing deals, including two-for-one fares and complimentary airfare when paying in full within 30 days of booking. Head to the Emerald Cruises website for more information!

Will you be sailing aboard Emerald Sakara? Let us know in the comments!