Silversea Cruises Announces Senior Officers For Silver Nova’s Maiden Voyage

Today, Silversea Cruises has named the four senior officers for the maiden voyage of Silver Nova! The ship is set to depart on August 14, 2023, and will sail roundtrip from Venice to Piran, Slovenia, Split, Croatia, Zadar, Dubrovnik, Rovinj, and Kotor, Montenegro.

“I am incredibly proud to take the helm of Silver Nova for her maiden voyage,” said Captain Cosimo Pontillo, the Master of Silver Nova. “Having been with Silversea Cruises for almost 30 years, I have witnessed the evolution of the fleet first hand.”

Captain Cosimo Pontillo

In 1994 Captain Pontillo joined Silversea Cruises for the releases of Silver Cloud and Silver Wind, working his way up to becoming Staff Captain.

Captain Pontillo has piloted many ships and expedition vessels in the Silversea’s fleet. After sailing the northwest passage, he joined the newbuilding team for the release of Silver Nova.

Captain Lester Woodfall

Captain Woodfall started working in the cruise industry in 2001, working his way up to become a Food and Beverage Manager. He will serve as Hotel Director aboard Silver Nova for her first sailing, leading the Hotel Team.

Captain Vicki Van Tassel

Captain Van Tassel started her career in the cruise industry in 2011 when she joined Silversea Cruises, performing as a vocalist on three World Cruises and other Grand Voyages.

In 2015, she became Cruise Director and has held the title on every vessel at Silversea Cruises.

She opened Silver Dawn and Silver Moon, as well as hosted guests on the 2023 World Cruise. Captain Van Tassel will serve as the Cruise Director for Silver Nova’s first voyage.

Other Officers Aboard Silver Nova

The other Senior Officers serving aboard Silver Nova include: Staff Captain, Jorge Rodriguez Ferreira, Chief Engineer, Rosario Costagliola, Executive Chef, Rohit Dimri, and Guest Relations Manager, Sascha Strack.

By Nick Pallotto