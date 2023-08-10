Norwegian Cruises Debuts Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruises has officially welcomed guests to set sail aboard Norwegian Viva, the cruise line’s newest ship and second of the Prima Class!

Today, Norwegian Viva has embarked on her maiden voyage from Venice, Italy, on a nine-day trip through the Mediterranean. Guests will travel from Venice, Italy, to Lisbon, Portugal making stops in Salerno, Cannes, Ibiza, and more. Norwegian Viva will take passengers through the Mediterranean from now through November before returning to her home port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, in December.

“This summer, our guests will have the opportunity to explore Europe aboard our newest magnificent vessel, Norwegian Viva, while enjoying its well-appointed spacious design, elevated experiences, expansive culinary offerings and signature Norwegian Cruise Line hospitality provided by the best crew in the industry,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Norwegian Viva‘s tagline is ‘Live it Up,’ and I have no doubt our guests will be doing just that while they cruise to some of the liveliest cities in Europe and the Caribbean during the ship’s inaugural season.”

MORE ABOUT NORWEGIAN VIVA

Norwegian Viva will showcase similarities to her sister ship, Norwegian Prima, featuring the Viva Speedway-the three-level racetrack, Indulge Food Hall, an upscale food market exhibiting 11 unique eateries, the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush, and NCL’s industry-exclusive sustainable cocktail bar, the Metropolitan Bar.

Norwegian Viva will feature a new and innovative entertainment lineup headlined Tony Award®-nominated comedy “Beetlejuice The Musical” and the game show “Press Your Luck LIVE.”

RELATED: NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE DELIVERS NORWEGIAN VIVA

UPCOMING SAILINGS FOR NORWEGIAN VIVA

After her maiden voyage, Norwegian Viva will sail a series of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries before her official Christening ceremony in Miami on November 28, 2023.

The ship will then return to her homeport in San Juan, Porto Rico, for a season in the Caribbean.

In May 2024, Norwegian Viva will return to Europe for a Mediterranean sailing experience.

Will you be sailing aboard Norwegian Viva? Let us know in the comments!