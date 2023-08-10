A Voyage Of Love: The Best Cruise Lines For Honeymooners

So you’ve finally gotten engaged and are looking for the ultimate romantic cruise getaway – look no further! From all-inclusive packages to pre-planned excursions, cruising is without a doubt one of the best (and easiest) ways to vacation. So don’t stress; we’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of the most charming cruise lines and itineraries. If you’d like to learn more about our top cruise line picks for honeymooners, keep reading!

Viking Cruises

On this adult-only cruise line, every passenger is treated like a VIP guest. Each stateroom has a private veranda, providing the perfect setting for you and your partner to savor a glass of wine and gaze upon the tranquil waters of the open ocean. Viking Cruises offers some of the most romantic all-inclusive getaways offered at sea. With captivating itineraries like the Mediterranean and Polynesia, any couple is sure to have a dream honeymoon. Regardless of your itinerary, every Viking Cruises vessel has six complimentary restaurants onboard, all with a captivating ocean view. No need to book a travel agent, as every excursion is included, making trip planning a breeze. However, Viking Cruises doesn’t only offer relaxing itineraries; guests can choose to book a river or expedition cruise. Viking Cruises has won numerous awards from over 24 companies, including two prestigious awards granted by Porthole Cruise and Travel. Book your honeymoon aboard a Viking Cruises vessel today.

Azamara Cruises

Azamara Cruises offers a small luxury cruise experience, tailor-made for couples. With smaller ship sizes and minimal crowds, this cruise line offers an idyllic honeymoon—the perfect escape to unwind from the stresses of wedding planning. Being a smaller vessel, the ship maintains an amazing ratio of 1.7 staff members per 2 guests, ensuring that every guest receives exceptional and personalized service throughout their honeymoon. Delight in romantic ports of call, including Australia, France, Italy, and more. To discover more about this dreamy cruise line, check out their website.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Whether you have 7 or 81 days to enjoy your honeymoon, Seabourn Cruise Line has you covered. This brand offers some of the best cuisine at sea, with menus crafted by Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller. Whether you’re enjoying decadent foie gras or tasting caviar and champagne on the deck, you and your partner are sure to have an elevated and romantic dining experience onboard a Seabourn Cruise Line vessel. This cruise line also offers nightly live music and entertainment. Seabourn Cruise Line also includes itineraries that go all over the world, including exotic destinations such as Africa, Asia, New Zealand, and more. Book your Seabourn Cruise Line honeymoon today.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises won the 2019 Best Cruise Line For Couples Award by cruiseline.com, proving it is a great choice for couples looking to celebrate their honeymoon in style. This cruise line offers numerous experiences, such as wine tastings suitable for any connoisseur and spa treatments for couples to unwind and leave all stress behind. For those seeking unique adventures, Celebrity Cruises presents Private Journeys, where couples can curate their perfect excursion, making it as adventurous, educational, or romantic as they desire. Guests can include Celebrity Gifts on their registries, giving friends and family the opportunity to reserve onboard surprises for the newlyweds. With a focus on exceptional customer service, Celebrity Cruises ensures that every honeymoon becomes a stress-free and unforgettable experience. To learn more about the exciting offerings of Celebrity Cruises, check out their website.

Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises, renowned for its luxury and expedition offerings, specializes in providing a boutique experience with its smaller cruise liners, accommodates around 100-728 guests (depending on the ship). With an impressive selection of over 900 destinations to choose from, this cruise line ensures that couples have a wide range of options to create their dream honeymoon itinerary. While guests pay a premium price for their cruise fare, they are treated to an extravagant vacation package complete with gourmet restaurants and excursions included. Catering to adults, Silversea Cruises offers a serene and sophisticated atmosphere, free from the hustle and bustle of typical cruise ships, making it the perfect romantic getaway for any honeymoon. This cruise line is an excellent choice for couples looking to spend time together in an intimate and luxurious setting while visiting fascinating ports of call. Book your Silversea Cruises honeymoon today.

Honeymoons are one of the most special and cherished vacations that any couple will embark on. Cruising is one of the easiest types of vacations to plan, with all-inclusive options, dining inclusions, and the convenience of a spa within walking distance. Regardless, any of the cruise lines mentioned above will provide couples with an exceptional honeymoon experience!

Are you considering a cruise for your honeymoon? Let us know in the comments which cruise line you are planning to embark on!

By Danielle Morris