5 Reasons To Cruise Out Of Port Of Marseille with MSC Cruises

If you’ve ever dreamed of a Mediterranean adventure that takes you to the heart of the French Riviera, look no further than the port of Marseille – one of Europe’s most stunning cities and the perfect starting point for your cruise. The port of Marseille offers a beautiful mix of seaside charm, French culture, and history. With MSC Cruises, you’ll discover a world of possibilities as you sail the Mediterranean. From the stunning coastline of the French Riviera to the charming villages of Italy, you’ll experience the best this region offers without any stress or hassle. Here are just five of the many reasons to choose memorable Marseille as your cruise port:

Location:

Marseille is located in the South of France, making it easily accessible from many other popular European destinations. The city has excellent transport links, so getting to and from the port easy, and its location on the Mediterranean coast offers excellent cruising opportunities to other popular port cities such as Venice, Barcelona, and Rome. The port of Marseille also provides access to the beautiful French Riviera, a legendary holiday destination. Passengers sailing out of Marseille should know that it is one of France’s largest and busiest seaports, offering excellent facilities for cruise ships and their passengers. With modern amenities such as well-organized terminals, ample parking, excellent security facilities, and a reliable transportation network, guests have an easy and comfortable experience embarking and disembarking from the cruise ships. Additionally, the port is close to attractions like the Abbaye Saint-Victor, the Mucem Museum, and the boutiques of La Canebière, allowing passengers to explore the city before embarking or after disembarking from their cruise. Last but not least, the port provides breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, which can be enjoyed from many parts of the city.

Scenic Views:

Marseille is on the beautiful Mediterranean coast, and the surrounding landscape is breathtaking. As you sail from the port, you’ll see some of Europe’s most spectacular coasts. The port’s panoramas extend far beyond the water’s edge, with Marseille’s iconic landmarks such as the Basilique Notre-Dame de la Garde providing a breathtaking view of the city and its surroundings. Visitors can take a gentle hike, climb to the top of the hill, and take in the panoramic views of the quaint old Vieux Port, the city, and the sea beyond. Whether you are exploring the port from land or sea, the scenic views of Marseille are sure to leave a lasting impression.

History:

Marseille has been home to many different civilizations over 2,600 years, and a gateway for trade and commerce for centuries, making this port an important trade center and a key stopover for sailors and merchants traveling along Mediterranean trade routes. The port has been controlled by many different civilizations, including the Greeks, Romans, and Byzantines, who all left their mark on the city. Marseille’s multicultural identity is reflected in the art, architecture, and cuisine, which many different cultures and traditions have influenced. Today, the Port of Marseille is one of the busiest ports in France and serves as a major hub for international shipping. Despite modernization, it still symbolizes Marseille’s long and fascinating history.

Cuisine:

French cuisine is legendary around the world, and Marseille is no exception. The city has a vibrant food scene that celebrates local ingredients, traditional dishes, and more modern and innovative culinary creations. In Marseille, you will find dishes centered on Mediterranean fish, vibrant seasonal vegetables, top-grade olive oil, and renowned Provençal herbs and spices. Whether you prefer seafood or meat, vegan or sweet delicacies, there is a variety of options to indulge in at local restaurants or street vendors.

Activities:

Whether you seek adventure, relaxation, or cultural enrichment, Marseille offers a wide range of active pursuits to suit your interests. For the adventurous, outdoor activities such as hiking in Calanques National Park or kayaking in the Mediterranean Sea offer exhilarating experiences. If relaxation is what you’re after, Marseille provides opportunities for unwinding by strolling along the Vieux Port or enjoying one of the many beaches along the coastline. History and culture enthusiasts can also dig deep into the numerous museums that showcase Marseille’s intriguing past, such as the Musée des Civilisations de l’Europe et de la Méditerranée and the Musée d’Histoire de Marseille. Regardless of your preferences, Marseille is a dynamic and vibrant city with something to offer everyone.

Sailing with MSC Cruises out of the port of Marseille is an unforgettable experience. With stunning itineraries, luxurious accommodations, and exceptional dining … whether you’re traveling solo, with a partner, or with family and friends … an MSC Cruises vacation out of the port of Marseille promises memories to last a lifetime.