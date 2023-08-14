Explore The Danube River With Bill Panoff

Today, the exclusive sailing hosted by Bill Panoff, CEO and editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel and AmaWaterways, set sail on the luxurious AmaMagna. This river cruise ship has won numerous awards for its outstanding service and amenities.

Guests will arrive at Vilshofen in Germany and be warmly welcomed by the ship’s crew and guided toward their staterooms. The staterooms are spacious and comfortable, equipped with modern amenities to meet all the guests’ needs.

On the first day of the cruise, guests can take some time to settle into their new home away from home and explore the ship’s facilities. There are plenty of activities to enjoy during the day, from taking a dip in the onboard pool to participating in a wine-tasting session. The ship’s crew is always on hand to assist with any requests or questions.

In the evening, guests will be treated to an unforgettable Oktoberfest celebration on shore. This traditional German festival is famous for its lively atmosphere, fantastic beer, and delicious pretzels. The celebration is reserved exclusively for AmaWaterways guests, offering a unique chance to experience this exciting festival in a private setting.

During the evening, there will be traditional music and dancing, providing the perfect opportunity for guests to let loose and enjoy themselves after a day of travel. The crew will ensure that everyone is well cared for, providing a fantastic selection of locally brewed beers and snacks to fuel the festivities.

Overall, the first day of the AmaMagna River cruise promises to be a fun and memorable experience for all guests on board. From the warm welcome to the exciting Oktoberfest celebration, everything is designed to provide an unforgettable start to the journey.

Stay tuned for eight days of exploring and fun with AmaWaterways and Porthole Cruise and Travel!