Silversea’s Silver Nova Departs On Maiden Voyage

Today, Silversea’s inaugural Nova-class vessel, Silver Nova, sets sail from Venice, Italy, marking her first voyage!

The ship will sail around the Adriatic for seven days, stopping in Piran, Slovenia; Zadar, Dubrovnik, Split, and Rovinj in Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. As the 12th ship for Silversea, Silver Nova is the first vessel launched this year for Royal Caribbean Group, and it is the 64th ship in its global fleet. Silver Nova is one of the most ecologically conscious ultra-luxury cruise ships ever constructed. Before embarking, Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea hosted a three-day pre-launch event for select travel partners and media members, sailing roundtrip from Venice.

“Silver Nova revolutionizes ultra-luxury cruising and sets the new category standard,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “From her innovative horizontal design to her emphasis on sustainable operations, Silver Nova speaks to Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to deliver the world’s best vacations, responsibly.”

MORE ABOUT SILVER NOVA

Silver Nova presents an entirely fresh approach to luxury while sailing. Its visionary design focuses on creating an expansive and uncluttered feel that surpasses traditional symmetry, offering guests an unparalleled experience using 4000 square meters of glass to showcase stunning and far-reaching views of the location from all angles, including the suites and various locations.

The redesigned pool deck, with a fantastic view of the water on the starboard side, and exciting new outdoor areas, such as the Dusk Bar and Marquee, are excellent examples of how Silver Nova embraces the destination with its distinct openness.

Silver Nova has a space-to-guest ratio of 75 GRT-per-guest — the highest in Silversea’s fleet.

She offers one of the most personalized levels of service at sea with a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.3, including butler service for all suites.

The cruise can fit up to 728 guests in 13 different suite categories. Every suite offers guests a private veranda balcony with its whirlpool.

“It was incredibly emotional to welcome guests aboard Silver Nova ahead of her maiden voyage,” said Barbara Muckermann, president, of Silversea Cruises. “Benefiting from an innovative asymmetrical design, she immerses guests into the destination at every turn — a strong expression of our brand mission. As one of the most spacious ships at sea, and with the broadest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants in ultra-luxury cruise travel, Silver Nova elevates the experience for our guests like never before. I would like to thank Jason Liberty, and all involved at Silversea, Royal Caribbean Group, and Meyer Werft. A special thank you to the Royal Caribbean Group Newbuild team, without whom this would not have been possible, and to Silver Nova’s amazing crew, led by Captain Mino Pontillo, for their precious support in launching this game-changing ship.”

Following her maiden voyage, Silver Nova will spend the summer in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean and South America in November. On January 4, 2024, she will embark on the 71-day Grand Voyage South America, visiting 38 destinations in 18 countries.