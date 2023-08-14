August 14, 2023 Porthole Cruise and Travel
Battle of the Waves: Small Ships vs. Large Ships – Who Reigns Supreme?
Welcome to the Battle of the Waves, where Small Ships meet Large Ships in a clash of oceanic dominance. Join our host, Bill Panoff, on an exciting journey as we set out to discover which type of vessel reigns supreme on the open sea. Will the quickness and agility of Small Ships hold sway, or will the raw power and size of Large Ships prevail? Jump aboard with us and experience the thrills of this epic showdown.