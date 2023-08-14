Discovery Princess Welcomes Guests On Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise

Today, Princess Cruises revealed its first-ever Magic Castle™ Conjurer’s Cruise. Passengers can look forward to a week-long, enchanting adventure aboard Discovery Princess from October 7-14, 2023, filled with mind-blowing magic performances.

“With this inaugural Magic Castle™ Conjurer’s Cruise, for the first time, Magic Castle™ Enterprises will offer elements of the Magic Castle™ experience outside the walls of our members-only establishment,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle™ Enterprises. “The cruise will be a true celebration of the magical arts, connecting magicians from our acclaimed community with enthusiasts who are fascinated by this mysterious world. We look forward to sharing the magic as we sail upon the stunning Discovery Princess, making our way along our gorgeous, and native, California coast.”

MORE ABOUT THE CRUISE

This special cruise represents a collaboration between two iconic California institutions: Princess Cruises, which rose to fame as the star of the popular Love Boat TV show, and the legendary Magic Castle in Hollywood, a revered haven for magic enthusiasts and home to the Academy of Magical Arts for six decades.

For more than 60 years, the Magic Castle™ has been a driving force in advancing the art of magic while nurturing the careers of illusionists and magicians from all corners of the globe.

The Magic Castle is a grand Victorian mansion in the Hollywood Hills and is an exclusive private clubhouse reserved for members and their guests.

Guests can witness many magical performances throughout the various showrooms ranging from intimate close-up illusions to full-scale stage spectacles.

The venue is adorned with precious memorabilia, striking posters, multiple bars, each with its distinct charm, and an exquisite dining area that extends across multiple rooms.

The Magic Castle Conjurer’s Cruise will feature a host of magic-themed events and activities, including:

Performances by top magicians in the Princess Theater and throughout the ship, including popular areas like the Piazza.

Magic workshops and lectures for the curious.

Fun events like a “Taste of Magic” offering refreshing magic-inspired cocktails and libations, and a “Magic of Cooking” demonstration.

Interesting artifacts from Magic Castle’s™ collection on display

Magic Castle™-themed cocktail parties, dinners, and brunches.

Specially themed films on the giant outdoor Movies Under the Stars.

A specially curated historical presentation with the founding family of the Magic Castle™ to hear firsthand how this establishment came to be and what continues to make it so beloved today.

MORE ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

The partnership introduces a themed week-long cruise that departs and returns to Los Angeles, stopping at three beloved coastal destinations in California, including San Francisco, San Diego, and Ensenada, Mexico. This is the first time The Magic Castle experience will be available at sea, aiming to spread its mission to a broader audience.

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES DEBUTS SOUTH AMERICA AND ANTARCTICA VOYAGES FOR 2024-2025

Reserve your spot today for the cruise before it is too late!