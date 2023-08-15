Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox To Homeport In Port Canaveral

Celebrity Cruises has announced Port Canaveral as the homeport for Celebrity Equinox from December 2024 through April 2025! The cruise line is the seventh to choose Port Canaveral as its homeport.

“We are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our new partner and honored to be part of their Caribbean expansion plans,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “The demand for Celebrity Cruise sailings from our Port has been growing. Now, with Celebrity Equinox homeported here, there are great opportunities for even more cruise travelers to experience the cruise line’s high-quality experience, while experiencing the comfort and ease of travel provided by our Port.”

MORE ABOUT CELEBRITY EQUINOX

Celebrity Equinox will offer 20 itineraries sailing from Port Canaveral.

The ship features 13 decks, 1,426 staterooms and accommodates 2,850 passengers.

Celebrity Equinox underwent a multi-million-dollar refresh in 2019, elevating the onboard suite experience with the introduction of The Retreat, which consists of an exclusive indoor lounge, sundeck, and fine-dining restaurant solely accessible to suite guests and redesigned to improve their level of comfort and luxury.

Ten dining and cocktail options, including craft beer and comfort food, in the new Craft Social.

The available itineraries offer seven nights voyages to destinations like The Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan, and St. Maarten.

The cruise line offers two sailings to their private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, on March 1st and March 15th, 2025.

RELATED: SANDY YAWN AND MICHELLE DUNHAM NAMED GODMOTHERS OF CELEBRITY ASCENT

“We are so excited to unveil this new program. It provides our guests with more options to experience the natural beauty of the Caribbean, which is elevated by our personalized experiences on board,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “As part of this expansion, we are thrilled to add Port Canaveral to our list of home ports – it is a perfect market to reach a wide mix of both in- and out-of-state travelers looking for fun in the Caribbean sun.”