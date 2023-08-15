Regent Seven Seas’ Introduces New Spa Experiences Aboard Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a luxury ocean cruise line, has announced exclusive spa treatments for the Seven Seas Grandeur, which sets sail in November 2023.

The Serene Spa & Wellness experience aboard the ship will offer a range of indulgent treatments that feature premium ingredients and techniques from around the world. Highlights include new treatments that utilize an amber and quartz crystal bed and a Zero Gravity Wellness Massage. The Regent Suite will feature a new exclusive treatment called the Tahitian Hydration Ritual, available in the suite’s private spa. The ship’s Serene Spa & Wellness design will also feature a new relaxation room.

“We are thrilled to expand our Serene Spa & Wellness offerings exclusively for our valued guests on board Seven Seas Grandeur,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Not only can guests enjoy the relaxation of Serene Spa & Wellness services already found across the world’s most luxurious fleet, but they can now be pampered with new, innovative treatments, making their unrivaled experience even more lavish and indulgent.”

NEW WELLNESS FEATURES