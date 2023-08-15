Regent Seven Seas’ Introduces New Spa Experiences Aboard Seven Seas Grandeur
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a luxury ocean cruise line, has announced exclusive spa treatments for the Seven Seas Grandeur, which sets sail in November 2023.
The Serene Spa & Wellness experience aboard the ship will offer a range of indulgent treatments that feature premium ingredients and techniques from around the world. Highlights include new treatments that utilize an amber and quartz crystal bed and a Zero Gravity Wellness Massage. The Regent Suite will feature a new exclusive treatment called the Tahitian Hydration Ritual, available in the suite’s private spa. The ship’s Serene Spa & Wellness design will also feature a new relaxation room.
“We are thrilled to expand our Serene Spa & Wellness offerings exclusively for our valued guests on board Seven Seas Grandeur,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Not only can guests enjoy the relaxation of Serene Spa & Wellness services already found across the world’s most luxurious fleet, but they can now be pampered with new, innovative treatments, making their unrivaled experience even more lavish and indulgent.”
NEW WELLNESS FEATURES
- The Seven Seas Grandeur’s Serene Spa & Wellness now offers two revolutionary treatments that use an innovative amber and quartz crystal bed.
- The Hot Mineral Body Boost uses a nourishing amber balm to relax muscles and eliminate toxins, while the Poultice-Powered Muscle Release energizes sore muscles with a unique eucalyptus, juniper, amber, and quartz poultice.
- The Zero Gravity Wellness Massage, conducted on an advanced treatment table, offers a seamless, sophisticated massage to release tension and improve body mechanics.
- Each treatment is 75 minutes and costs $299 per guest. The Regent Suite offers the Tahitian Hydration Ritual, a 75-minute treatment that uses warmed monoi oil to transport guests to the South Pacific, transforming the body during the wrap treatment.
- Regent’s Serene Spa & Wellness Experience, available on all five current and soon-to-be six Regent ships, offers a comprehensive journey towards health and well-being that extends beyond just the physical spa.
- In addition to fitness equipment, including spinning bikes, treadmills, and strength machines, guests can participate in popular exercise classes like Pilates, yoga, and meditation led by expert trainers.
- Serene Spa & Wellness Selections offer a range of healthy cuisine options in most restaurants, inspired by global flavors and plant-based dishes.
- On land, guests can join Serene Spa & Wellness Tours featuring restorative shore excursions like soaking in thermal springs in Rome or practicing yoga overlooking Taormina, Sicily’s seaside town.