Reservations are now open for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s highly anticipated 2024-2025 winter Caribbean itineraries aboard the cruise line’s Evrima and Ilma ships.

The upcoming itineraries offer exceptional and unparalleled experiences on board each superyacht and during port visits, from the stunning coral reefs and powdery white sand beaches of Roatán to the wild jungle rivers and untamed forests of Belize City.

“Our 2024-2025 winter itineraries present enriching and engaging opportunities across the region’s most captivating destinations,” expressed Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “With thoughtful curation, each remarkable journey invites ultimate relaxation and exploration of unforgettable experiences. Guests can embark on Evrima, our inaugural yacht, and Ilma, making its Caribbean debut, to discover enchanting coastlines, hidden gems, and immersive pursuits, all while we meticulously attend to every comfort and detail.”

UPCOMING SEASON DETAILS

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has revealed its new season running from November 2024 to April 2025, featuring 38 stunning voyages on the custom-built yachts, Evrima and Ilma.

These sun-drenched winter retreats will visit unique destinations along the way, including nine new ports known for their inherent beauty, vibrant culture, and diverse experiences.

The new inclusions range from the inviting beach bars and world-class snorkeling of South Friar’s Bay on Saint Kitts, to the historical ruins and lush surroundings of the charming seaside town of Saint-Pierre in Martinique.

Overnight stays include the jewel of Colombia’s Caribbean coast, Cartagena, and Oranjestad in Aruba, celebrated for its enriching cultural and eco experiences, extraordinary beaches, and aquamarine waters.

Itineraries Aboard Ilma

November 14, 2024, | 6-Night San Juan, Puerto Rico Round Trip

On its first Caribbean trip, Ilma journeys towards the sun. Travelers can unwind as they sail from San Juan before embarking on a rainforest hike in St. Lucia’s UNESCO-protected Pitons twin peaks. From there, the journey leads to the palm-shaded shores of Terre-de-Haut, the secluded sandy beaches of Antigua, and the rock-filled grottoes of Virgin Gorda.

December 11, 2024, | 9-Night Fort Lauderdale, Florida Round Trip

The journey kicks off from the South Florida shores, taking guests to the breathtaking beaches of Grand Turk and Puerto Plata. After two days of exploring San Juan’s charming blue cobblestone streets, colonial architecture, and colorful boutiques, Ilma sets sail for the beautiful Bahamas before reaching its final destination in Fort Lauderdale.

March 1, 2025, | 7-Night San Juan, Puerto Rico to Bridgetown, Barbados

Experience seven enchanting nights of nature’s marvels, featuring awe-inspiring vistas and exciting explorations, such as the hike to Le Chameau’s peak in Terre-de-Haute. Delve into exploring hidden waterfalls, hot springs, and crater lakes in the rainforests, followed by soothing beach relaxation on the volcanic isles of St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Itineraries Aboard Evrima

December 5, 2024, | 8-Night Oranjestad, Aruba Round Trip

Embark on an eight-night seafaring adventure across the azure waters of Oranjestad, leading to the exploration of Cartagena’s iconic colonial architecture by day and the vibrant artist studios and nightlife of the Getsemani district by night. This voyage also offers a unique opportunity for guests to hike the Sierra Nevada mountains in Santa Marta before setting sail for the tropical havens of Curaçao, Bonaire, and Aruba.

January 22, 2025, | 6-Night Bridgetown, Barbados to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Embark on a six-night voyage through breathtaking harbors, venturing towards Bequia, a sanctuary for snorkeling and diving, and St. John’s, where guests can immerse themselves in the captivating history of Antigua and Barbuda. Experience an unforgettable beach celebration at South Friar’s Bay while moments of exploration await amidst the striking rock formations and tranquil grottoes along the shoreline of Virgin Gorda.

March 22, 2025, | 5-Night San Juan, Puerto Rico Round Trip

Embark on an exceptional five-night voyage, and uncover the unspoiled natural splendor of St. John, indulge in bespoke shopping experiences in Gustavia, and revel in ultimate serenity amidst the glistening waters and golden stretches of Philipsburg. The journey holds still enchantment, as guests bask in the tranquil ambiance of Virgin Gorda’s dramatic rock formations and the captivating charm of its beaches.

