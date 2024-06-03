5 Things Cruise Lines Won’t Tell You (But We Will!)

Before you set sail, it’s worth knowing some insider tips that can make your cruise experience even better. Here are five things that cruise lines might not mention upfront but WILL definitely enhance your trip.

The Best Times to Enjoy Onboard Activities

Don’t miss out on the best activities by timing them poorly. Take advantage of the morning hours for quiet activities, and enjoy the evening hours for romantic dinners or social events.

Unexpected Upgrades and Perks

Many cruise lines offer surprise upgrades and perks that can make your experience even more luxurious. Look for these extras to make your trip even more special. Don’t be afraid to ask!

The Benefits of Being an Early Bird

One of the best-kept secrets in the cruise world is that getting on the ship early can make all the difference. By arriving at the port early, you can beat the crowds and get settled into your cabin before everyone else arrives. This means you’ll have more time to relax, unpack, and enjoy the ship’s amenities before the chaos begins. Plus, many cruise lines offer special perks and services to early arrivals, such as priority check-in and a complimentary drink.

Unforgettable Shore Excursions

Shore excursions can be the highlight of your trip. Look for unique experiences that allow you to explore new destinations in a way that’s both fun and educational.

Building a Sense of Community

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself making new friends on your cruise. Many cruise lines foster a sense of community among passengers with activities like group trivia nights and social gatherings. Who knows, you may leave your cruise with new friends and new memories!

From timing your activities to taking advantage of surprise upgrades and perks, there’s a lot to consider when planning your trip. By doing your research and being prepared, you’ll be sure to have an unforgettable vacation.

