5 Lesser-Known Amenities Offered On Cruise Ships

We all know that going on a cruise means lounging by the pool, ordering tropical drinks, and eating plenty of food. For many travelers, this is more than enough, but what if you want more? Cruise lines have come prepared to meet the needs of every guest. In addition to the well-known amenities and experiences on cruises, there are also some lesser-known things that cruises provide guests. Here are five of my favorite options:

1. Educational Workshops and Classes

Photo by wes lewis on Unsplash

Don’t worry- this isn’t like going back to school. Many cruise ships offer educational workshops and classes on a wide range of topics. Courses can include photography lessons, cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, language classes, art workshops, and dance lessons. The activities provided can allow guests to learn something new and enhance their skills while enjoying their cruise vacation.

2. Spas/Wellness Facilities

Photo by Katherine Hanlon on Unsplash

Most cruise ships have onboard spas and wellness facilities offering various treatments and services. Beyond the usual massages and facials, you might find unique and holistic offerings such as acupuncture, meditation classes, and special fitness programs. If you want to know what services are offered explicitly on your cruise, call your ship’s spa or visit the cruise line’s website before you embark.

3. Cultural Experiences

Photo by Elizeu Dias on Unsplash

Cruises often incorporate cultural experiences into their itineraries. Depending on the destination, you may have the opportunity to skip the typical excursion fare and participate in local cultural activities such as traditional dance performances, language lessons, craft workshops, or cultural immersion tours. These experiences can allow you to engage with the local culture and better understand the places you’ll visit on your trip.

4. Culinary Delights

Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

We all love a good buffet, but sometimes it can get too routine. Cruise ships are known for their excellent dining options, but there are often lesser-known culinary experiences in addition to the typical dining fare. Some ships offer exclusive chef’s table experiences where you can enjoy a multi-course meal prepared by the ship’s executive chef. Additionally, some cruise lines organize culinary tours or cooking demonstrations that allow you to explore local cuisine and learn new recipes to take home with you.

5. Enrichment Lectures

Photo by Product School on Unsplash

Do you want to leave your cruise with more knowledge? Look no further! Many cruises feature enrichment programs where guest lecturers or experts in various fields give talks or presentations on topics such as history, science, nature, or art. These lectures provide guests with educational and intellectually stimulating experiences, allowing them to learn and engage with exciting subjects during their cruise.

It’s easy to have fun on a cruise ship, but sometimes the typical activities are just that- too typical. Hopefully, this guide will get you thinking about what else ships can offer you while on vacation!

By Ethan Leckie