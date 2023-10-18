USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg Experiences Brightline

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Brightline Founder Wes Edens, CEO Mike Reininger, and President Patrick Goddard on a ride from the train’s downtown West Palm Beach station to Fort Lauderdale as part of his trip to South Florida.

This visit aims to draw attention to the substantial investments in the region made possible through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“We were delighted to welcome Secretary Buttigieg and to show him how Brightline is reinventing train travel in America. It means a lot when public officials–at every level–visit our operations and recognize the impact our team is having on the industry. We’ve had a meaningful partnership with USDOT and the FRA and today’s visit highlights the strength of that relationship,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline.

Buttigieg received a Notch 8 conductor training program briefing, meeting a current conductor and graduate who commenced her profession as a train attendant. This 14-week intense course equips Brightline’s teammates with the skills necessary to become conductors.

future plans for brightline

Brightline intends to revolutionize high-speed rail in America, starting with the launch of its upcoming Brightline West project on the West Coast.

The US’ first high-speed rail network, fully equipped with electric trains cruising at 200 mph, plans to connect millions of locals and tourists commuting between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place by the end of 2023.