MSC Cruises Earns Green Marine Europe Label

Congratulations are in order!

MSC Cruises has become the first major cruise line to be awarded the Green Marine Europe Certification, a voluntary environmental certification program for the maritime industry. Green Marine Europe is a partnership between the North American environmental certification program Green Marine and the Surfrider Foundation, a leading European Union NGO in ocean and maritime protection.

ABOUT THE CERTIFICATION

MSC Cruises achieved the highest possible score across eight performance indicators that the organizers said represented “environmental excellence and leadership.”

The performance indicators assessed were responsible ship recycling, underwater radiated noise, waste management, oil discharge, greenhouse gas emissions, nitrogen dioxide pollutant air emissions, pollutant air emissions (sulfur dioxide and particulate matter), and aquatic invasive species.

Captain Minas Myrtidis, MSC Cruises’ Vice President of Environmental Operations and Compliance, accepted the award on behalf of the line at a ceremony held in Bilbao, Spain.

“We are immensely proud to be awarded the highest possible rating across all of the criteria,” said Captain Myrtidis. “The Green Marine Europe certificate is testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone throughout our business, both onboard and ashore, who have dedicated their collective efforts to help MSC Cruises towards achieving its sustainability goals. Our certification underscores our strong performance credentials as well as our commitment to performance improvement, transparency, and accountability.”

MSC Cruises has lowered the emissions intensity of its ship operations by 33.5% since 2008, and the organization is optimistic about accomplishing a 40% reduction by 2030.