Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Reveals 2024 Offerings

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has revealed its latest offerings for 2024, among them the unveiling of their newest ship, the S.S. Victoria, debuting at the start of the season in Amsterdam. Additionally, the brand is expanding its Cruise & Rail program with five new itineraries to various locales, such as Istanbul, Transylvania, and the Swiss Alps. Get ready to experience a new pre-cruise extension in South America, a second annual Rivers of the World Cruise visiting new countries!

“We’re always looking ahead and dreaming up ways to raise the bar and expand our offerings at Uniworld, and we’re excited to unveil what’s to come for 2024,” says Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld. “The Uniworld community is fueled by our shared wanderlust, which serves as our inspiration as we craft new experiences that reach different corners of the world. From a beautiful new ship and new Cruise & Rail journeys to our second world cruise and biggest itinerary yet, we’re looking forward to another incredible year of travel.”

AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

Uniworld has announced the launch of five new Cruise & Rail itineraries in Europe for 2024. These itineraries include:

Delightful Danube & the Castles of Transylvania (15-day itinerary)

This journey begins in Istanbul before moving through Transylvania and features a river cruise on the River Duchess and a visit to Budapest and Vienna.

Milan, Venice, Istanbul & the Balkans (19-day itinerary)

Beginning in Milan, this itinerary includes exclusive experiences such as a private evening lighting ceremony at St. Mark’s Basilica and a rail journey to Istanbul. The river cruise will be aboard S.S. La Venezia.

Venice, Istanbul & the Balkans (17-day itinerary)

This journey features a private train journey to Istanbul, an exploration of Eastern Europe, and a river cruise on the S.S. La Venezia.

Grand Alpine & the Jewels of Veneto (15-day itinerary)

Starting in Budapest and Vienna, guests will enjoy a luxury overnight train ride through the Alps, visit Slovenia’s Postojna caves, and more before reaching Venice onboard the S.S. La Venezia.

Grand Alpine & the Enchanting Danube (14-day itinerary)

This adventure features a river cruise on the S.S. Maria Theresa and a luxury train journey through Italy, Switzerland, and more.

Uniworld has expanded its popular cruise and rail itinerary in India, ‘The Sacred Ganges & The Maharajas’ Express,’ by adding more dates in 2024. The trip will run from Kolkata to New Delhi. Guests can look forward to exclusive experiences like special access to local villages along the Ganges and visiting the Taj Mahal twice at sunrise and sunset.

UPDATES FOR UNIWORLD

Uniworld has expanded its fleet by introducing two new Super Ships, which will set sail in Europe from 2024 and 2025 onwards.

Uniworld has chartered the S.S. Victoria and S.S. Elisabeth under Seaside Collection’s three-year bareboat charter agreement.

The ships will offer the signature Uniworld experience to guests, with an all-Uniworld staff and the brand’s distinct touches and amenities as part of existing itineraries.

Rivers of the World cruise is returning for 2024, with a 55-day journey welcoming 40 guests and spanning three continents, 10 countries, and four luxurious Super Ships.

Departing on October 3, 2024, from Lima, Peru, the itinerary will include new destinations, special surprises, and exclusive experiences. The journey starts with a party in the Peruvian Amazon before moving along Europe’s Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers.

EARLY BOOKING SAVINGS

There is an Early Booking Savings Offer available until October 31, 2023, those who book and pay in full can get an additional 10% discount.

A limited-time sale available on select Bucket List trips for 2024; guests can save up to $3,000 on popular itineraries such as ‘Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia & the Mekong’, ‘Ultimate France’, and ‘Peruvian Amazon & Machu Picchu Exploration’.

These offers can be combined with standard River Heritage Club and past guest member benefits.

