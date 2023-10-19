Aurora Expeditions’ New Food Sustainability Plans

Aurora Expeditions has announced new dining plans that align with its Sustainability in Action Program.

This Antarctic season, travelers aboard Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle will enjoy new options from Aurora’s Sustainable Food Program, including locally sourced organic fruit, vegetables, dairy products, free-range chicken and eggs, Argentinian grass-fed beef, and a selection of other local products from Argentina.

“As our Antarctic voyages predominantly depart from Argentina, it was important for us to work with local producers and farmers from that area to ensure we provide fresh, high-quality ingredients for our passengers while also minimizing our food miles. The rollout of these sustainable food initiatives has come out of a comprehensive review of our supply chains, and it is an important part of our continuing progress to becoming the leader in sustainable expedition travel,” said Michael Heath, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Expeditions.

Aurora Expeditions remains conscious of environmental concerns by ensuring all seafood will be certified by internationally recognized certifying bodies. Fish eggs and tuna will be eliminated from onboard menus across both ships due to concerns of overfishing. This initiative is in addition to the Sustainable Sea Day already practiced on the Sylvia Earle, where seafood is not available on Day 6 of each voyage in honor of the ship’s namesake and her advocacy for ecological restoration.

Looking towards the Future

Aurora Expeditions provides guests with a personal experience with the world’s most fragile and untouched wilderness destinations. The cruise line published its inaugural Impact Report earlier this year to recognize its responsibility in protecting important ecosystems. The report provides a comprehensive review of the company’s efforts to create positive practices across all business areas to meet future sustainability goals.

By Adalyn Dugas