AmaWaterways Shares Exclusive 2-For-1 Land Package Offer

AmaWaterways has shared an exclusive deal for guests reserving a six- or eight-night land package along with certain seven-night river cruises in Vietnam and Cambodia in 2024 or 2025! Guests who book the Charms of the Mekong or Riches of the Mekong itineraries can avail themselves of this offer until December 31, 2023.

The 2-for-1 Land Package can be combined with Referral Savings, Loyalty Benefits, and the Future Cruise Benefit Program, providing travelers with remarkable savings opportunities. Guests who do not opt for the 2-for-1 Land Package offer can save 20% on the cruise-only portion on select dates.

“We are seeing a pent-up desire for authentic experiences in exotic destinations, so we are thrilled to offer our guests our incredible pre- and post-cruise land packages in Vietnam and Cambodia at a special 2-for-1 price,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president, and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Travelers seeking a longer and more immersive experience now have the opportunity to fully embrace their long-awaited journey through Vietnam and Cambodia, extending their stay to explore captivating cities and visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Ha Long Bay and Angkor Wat, all while enjoying exceptional value.”

The pre-and post-cruise land packages will visit Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Siem Reap, and Ho Chi Minh City.

AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

The Charms of the Mekong and Riches of the Mekong itineraries will take guests along the Mekong River between Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Siem Reap in Cambodia. Get ready to explore rural villages, bustling markets, and a monastery where they will receive a unique blessing from monks. In addition, guests will witness skilled artisans creating exquisite crafts and delicacies. They will also experience traditional rides on oxcarts, tuk-tuks, and trishaws. The 2-for-1 Land Package offer is valid on specific departure dates, including:

Charms of the Mekong (Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap)

2024: August 5, 19; September 2, 16, 30; November 25; December 9, 23

2025: January 6, 20; March 3, 31; April 14

Riches of the Mekong (Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City)

2024: August 12, 26; September 9, 23; October 7; November 18; December 2, 16, 30

2025: January 13; February 10; March 10; April 7, 21.

