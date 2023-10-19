Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jewel Returns to Asia

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates its long-awaited return to Asia as Norwegian Jewel sails from Tokyo and commences its extensive six-month season of voyages in the region!

“Today is a milestone moment, as we return to Asia with Norwegian Jewel’s arrival to Tokyo. We pride ourselves in delivering the best vacation experience and providing endless opportunities for our guests to explore the world…including Asia! This region delivers some of the most intriguing history, cuisine, and culture for travelers to discover, and we are thrilled to deliver a diverse selection of port-rich voyages. This market is important to us, and we are committed to servicing it in the long term,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

As the first ship in the fleet to return to Asia in over three years, Norwegian Jewel will offer 16 immersive itineraries. The ship visits 11 countries and sails from nine different departure ports, including Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand; Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia; Singapore; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Bali (Benoa), Indonesia; Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; and Seoul (Incheon), South Korea for the first time in its history.

Each cruise ranges from 10 to 14 days. Guests can expect an average of one day’s sailings, inviting guests to enjoy up to 13.5 hours in iconic destinations like Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The ship will have extended overnight stays in Phuket, Thailand; Osaka, Japan; and Bali (Benoa), Indonesia. Norwegian Jewel will also make its first calls to Manila, Boracay, Palawan, and Salomague, Philippines; Bintan Island, Indonesia; and Hualien, Taiwan.

Norwegian Cruise Line will sail four ships in the region during the 2024-2025 season, providing travelers with exceptional destination options. Norwegian Spirit, Norwegian Sun, and Norwegian Sky will also visit the area’s most diverse ports, allowing guests to explore exclusive destinations, including Japan, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, and Malaysia.

MORE SHIPS TO SAIL ASIA IN FUTURE SEASONS

Norwegian Sun: This ship’s premiere journey offers six months in the Asian Pacific, including 13 exotic itineraries from October 2024 to April 2025, with four brand new itineraries. Three departures from Melbourne, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand, to Bali, Indonesia, will sail in March 2025. Departure ports include Melbourne and Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Honolulu; and Papeete, French Polynesia.

Norwegian Spirit: With an incredibly successful maiden season, Norwegian Spirit will return to Australia and New Zealand for its second consecutive season from December 2023 through March 2024. This season will include a series of popular sailings between Sydney and Auckland. It will then sail a number of repositioning cruises in the South Pacific before returning to the region for a series of 14 voyages departing from Manila, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, and Seoul.

Norwegian Sky: Norwegian Sky’s four-month Asian sailings feature seven departures from Manila, Philippines; Singapore; Taipei, Taiwan; Tokyo; and Port Louis, Mauritius between December 2024 and March 2025. Sailings range from 10 to 17 days and include several immersive voyages in the Philippines and Japan

Click here to find more information on Norwegian Cruise Line’s itineraries in Asia.

By Adalyn Dugas