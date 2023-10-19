Celebrity Cruises Reveals Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Early

Celebrity Cruises wants guests to “Have It All” this season as the cruise line announces one of its biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals!

From November 10, 2023, through December 5, 2023, travelers who book a cruise with Celebrity Cruises will receive 75% off of a second guest’s booking, and a $300 onboard credit for most itineraries through April 30, 2026.

“‘Having it All’ when sailing with Celebrity Cruises means more experiences at sea and on land; more culinary and onboard experiences; and more vacation value that surpasses other vacation options. Our Black Friday deals are our gift to travelers, providing the opportunity to check off bucket list destinations and collect priceless vacation memories with family and friends ” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

Deals on Celebrity Ascent Cruises and More

This Black Friday sale features sailings on Celebrity’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent, debuting in December 2023 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Enjoy a Caribbean Holiday Celebrity style : On a short 5-night cruise, guests set sail from Miami, making stops in Key West and Cozumel. Guests can relax during the holiday season while enjoying Michelin-level dishes and award-winning entertainment.

Experience the Best of the Caribbean : Celebrity Cruises’ an ultimate 10-day and 5-port itinerary. Sailing onboard the exquisite Celebrity Equinox , guests can snorkel with stingrays in Antigua, adventure in Barbados, enrich themselves in the island culture of St. Lucia and St. Kitts, and taste the French and Creole flavors of Fort De France, Martinique, all while enjoying the ships amenities and culinary offerings.

Sail ‘The Last Frontier’ : While viewing glaciers and waterfalls, guests will explore the popular cities of Juneau and Ketchikan.

Have a “Perfect Day at Coco Cay”: Enjoy one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive islands. This award-winning private island destination, developed by Celebrity’s sister brand Royal Caribbean, combines the best of beachside bliss and sun-soaked excitement.

Sail the “Spice Route”: Aboard the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium travelers visit picturesque places from Mumbai to Thailand to Singapore

Experience the Best of Central America and South America: Guests will experience the diverse ecosystems and rich culture of Costa Rica, Belize, Argentina, Brazil, Antarctica and more.

Australia and New Zealand: Aboard Celebrity Edge, e xperience the region’s diversity from bustling cities in Sydney to the natural wonder of the Great Barrier Reef. Take a walk along the pristine beaches of Fiji and Vanuatu.

By Adalyn Dugas