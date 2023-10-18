Sailing Solo: Your Guide to Single Staterooms

If you’ve ever yearned for a solo cruise experience, but were unsure about the available choices, rest assured that cruises offer a plethora of options for solo travelers. While cruises are typically associated with socializing with loved ones and pals, they also cater to those who prefer independent excursions.

Keep reading to learn the available staterooms for your next solo cruise!

Celebrity Cruises

Traveling solo? Celebrity Cruises offers two options for single staterooms aboard Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Ascent, and Celebrity Silhouette.

Edge Single Stateroom with Infinite Veranda gives guests an open view of the ocean and features the latest designs and technologies aboard. The room includes queen-size cashmere mattresses, In-room automation, vast storage space in cupboards and bathrooms, individual safes, twice daily housekeeping, and fresh ice delivered to your stateroom upon request. The stateroom is approximately 184 sq. ft while the Veranda is approximately 42 sq. ft. It is available on cruises sailing aboard Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond, and Celebrity Ascent.

Single Inside Staterooms are only available aboard Celebrity Silhouette. The stateroom includes eXhale bedding, queen-size cashmere mattresses, vast storage space in wardrobes and bathrooms, daily house-keeping, interactive television systems, mini-fridges, dual voltage AC, and fresh ice delivered upon request, and is approximately 103 sq.ft, making it perfect for solo travelers.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line offers studio staterooms aboard Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Prima, Pride of America, and Norwegian Viva. While the exact specifications of the studio rooms vary between the ships, each studio room is perfect for a solo traveler.

Most of the aforementioned Norwegian Cruise line ships, solo studios have features such as a full-sized bed, a one-way window to the corridor, and separate areas for your bathroom, sink and shower, as well as full key card access to the studio lounges. The studios are approximately 100 sq.ft. Since the solo staterooms are close to each other, these rooms are perfect for friends who are traveling together but want separate rooms. These accommodations are available onboard Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Encore, and Norwegian Getaway.

Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, solo studios are slightly smaller at approximately 94-95 sq.ft., and have features such as a full-size bed and separate area for your bathroom as well as key card access to the studio lounges.

Norwegian Epic’s solo studio features a full size bed for one guest and a window view to the corridor, as well as full key card access to the studio lounges and mood lighting. The stateroom studio is approximately 100 sq.ft, and some are connected to each other. Studio lounges onboard Norwegian Epic contain a bar, two large TV screens and comfy seating for hanging out, reading a book or just enjoying a drink before dinner.

Meanwhile Pride of America’s solo studio is approximately 100 sq.ft. and features soft mood lighting, a full-size bed, a door to the Studio Lounge and separate areas for your bathroom, sink and shower.

Cunard Line

Cunard Line offers two types of single staterooms, the Britannia Single Inside and Britannia Single Oceanview. These staterooms are available onboard Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth.

Britannia Single Oceanview features bathrooms with walk-in showers, windows with ocean-views, complimentary room-service menus, bathrobes and slippers, lounge area seating, dedicated steward to tidy the room, tea and coffee making facilities, and welcome sparkling wine. Onboard Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria, this stateroom is approximately between 133-168 sq. ft, while on Queen Mary 2, the stateroom is slightly bigger at approximately 178 sq.ft. This stateroom is only available onboard Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, and Queen Mary 2.

Britannia Single Inside is approximately 159 sq.ft and has features such as a bed with a generous width, plenty of storage space in the wardrobes, a desk with stationary, bathrooms with walk-in showers, bathrobes and slippers, complimentary room service menu, dedicated steward to tidy the room, welcome sparkling wine, and tea and coffee making facilities. It is only available onboard Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria.

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines

Onboard Balmoral, solo travelers can pick from five types of cabins: solo suites, balcony cabins, porthole cabins, picture window cabins, and inside cabins.

The Single Balcony Suite is approximately 270 sq.ft. and includes features such as a bedroom with single bed, Sitting area, bathroom with a bath/ shower, private balcony, and large windows. Additionally guests using the Single Balcony suite can also benefit from the complimentary Suite Dreams Package.

Single OceanView Picture Window Cabin : Photo by Fred Olsen Cruise Lines

The Single Balcony Cabin is approximately 218 sq.ft. and includes a bedroom with double bed and a chair, a bathroom with bath and/or shower, and a balcony. Meanwhile the Single OceanView Picture Window Cabins are approximately 165 sq.ft. with features such as Bedroom with bed and a chair, a Bathroom with a shower, and a Picture window.

The Single Ocean View Cabin is approximately 140 sq.ft and includes a bedroom with bed and a chair, a Bathroom with a shower, and Single porthole window. The Single Interior Cabins have a bedroom with a bed and a chair and bathroom, the only difference between the interior cabins is the size with the superior Interior Cabin being 160 sq.f.t as opposed to 130.sq.ft.

Onboard Bolette and Borealis there are four options for solo cabins, two are interior cabins.

The Single Balcony Suite is approximately 244 sq.ft and has features such as a Bedroom with two single beds (can be converted to one queen-sized bed), a sitting area, a bathroom with shower (unless indicated as including a bathtub), a private balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, access to mini bar and fridge, and complimentary access to the Suite Dreams Package. The Single Ocean View Cabin has a bedroom with two single beds (can be converted into a queen-size bed), a bathroom with shower (unless indicated as including a bathtub), and a Large picture window, and is approximately 214 sq.f.t. The two Interior Cabins have a bedroom with a bed and a bathroom with a shower and are approximately 182 sq.f.t.

The options listed above are merely a handful of the opportunities accessible to solo travelers. Don’t allow the prospect of journeying alone diminish the excitement of your cruise. With exclusive balconies, posh features, and welcoming solo lounges, experiencing a solo trip on a cruise is now stress-free and gratifying. Are you scheduling a single voyage on your upcoming cruise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!

by Kashaf Rashid