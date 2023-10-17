Searbourn Reveals New Culinary Experience “Solis”

Today, Seabourn has revealed Solis, a new fine dining restaurant that pays homage to Mediterranean cuisine inspired by the locales visited by the company’s vessels!

Solis features a variety of light, contemporary Mediterranean dishes full of flavor and personality, all made by hand and freshly prepared every day.

“Culinary is an integral part of our ultra-luxury experiences, and we are committed to continuously innovating to delight our guests with unparalleled dining options. The addition of Solis is truly inspired by the voice of our guests and our team has worked hard over the past several months to bring this to life,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Solis will showcase a vibrant, chic atmosphere with feel-good background music and a menu reminiscent of our favorite travel memories. With each dish, guests are transported to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean. An evening at Solis will surely delight our guests and leave them with lasting Seabourn Moments and memories.”

MORE ABOUT SOLIS

Master Chef and Culinary Partner Chef Anton Egger and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein have collaborated closely with Seabourn for many years to develop the exquisite Solis dining experience.

Solis will premiere an extensive selection of dishes that capture the rich and varied flavors of the Mediterranean region.

Drawing inspiration from the cuisine of the Rivieras, the Central Mediterranean, and the eastern Mediterranean with a Greek twist, the diverse menus will showcase various vibrant, colorful dishes.

Each plate will showcase a blend of culinary artistry and storytelling that reflects our travel memories, making every bite a work of flavor, presentation, and imagination.

Get ready to explore dishes such as Piquillos De La Mama – Basque piquillo peppers with fresh Murcia goat milk cheese served on a crostini made with country bread; the mouth-watering Branzino – a whole sea bass baked in a sea salt and fresh thyme crust, served with artichokes and tomatoes; the savory Bistecca Alla Fiorentina – Tuscan-style grilled porterhouse beef steak; and lastly, the flavor-rich Spiced Lamb Shank – chargrilled smoked eggplant with tahini, pomegranate, roasted pine nuts, and labneh.

The restaurant will debut on Seabourn Quest in January 2024 and come aboard Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation, and Seabourn Sojourn by Spring 2024.

Will you be trying out Solis aboard Seabourn? Let us know in the comments!