Nassau Cruise Port Exceeds 2022 Passenger Total

Nassau Cruise Port has reported that as of September 2023, the number of passengers visiting the port has surpassed the 2022 total by over 11,000!

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and to do so just in time to celebrate our fourth anniversary makes the achievement extraordinarily special,” said chief executive officer, Mike Maura Jr. “Our success reflects the resilience and commitment of the cruise industry and is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Nassau Cruise Port team, the Bahamian government, our community, and our industry partners. Together, we have transformed the Bahamian cruise tourism product and brand, quickly turning Nassau into a premier destination for cruisers around the world. The best is yet to come.”

MORE INFORMATION

As of September 24, 2023, the port team had greeted 3,224,210 arrivals, higher than last year’s 3,212,603 passengers between January and December 2022.

Executives anticipate that the port will welcome 4.2 million passengers by December 2023, a new annual passenger record for the premier cruise port in the area.

Are you excited to see the cruise port set a new annual passenger record? Let us know in the comments!