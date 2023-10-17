Oceania Cruises Brings New Vista Ship To Miami

Oceania Cruises’ Vista dazzled passengers and onlookers alike as she set sail from the Port of Miami on a two-day showcase cruise. This stunning new addition to the fleet is a true gem, initiating a series of irresistible Caribbean itineraries with Miami as her home port.

There’s a first time for everything (TransAtlantic Cruise in 2016) and a second (2018 Baltic Cruise) and a third (2023 in Southeast Asia) fulfilling travel dreams but sailing a fourth time with Oceania is a reminder of the pure indulgence in luxury that has become an Oceania hallmark. Having embarked on previous cruises, I have grown to appreciate the country club elegance, refined culinary excellence, and understated design that Oceania is known for. The recent experience on this particular cruise surpassed all my expectations and truly stood out amongst the others.

ITS SO SUITE

Whether it’s the 462 veranda staterooms or the luxurious 148 suites, comfort reigns supreme on this vessel. However, it may be time to indulge in the lap of true luxury. Need anything at all? Ring for your butler and revel in the exquisite, personalized pampering only Oceania can provide.

Speaking of pampering, look no further than the Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center, a full-service sanctuary of personal rejuvenation and well-being. Suite guests enjoy complimentary access to the exclusive Aquamar Spa Terrace, a secluded haven of tranquility with plush loungers, plunge pools, and whirlpool spas surrounded by unfettered sea views.

A Taste Of The Good Life

Oceania has cemented its esteemed reputation through its specialty dining venues, including the Pan Asian-influenced Red Ginger, the Polo Grill steakhouse, and Toscana, which serves exceptional Italian cuisine. However, Oceania has raised the bar by introducing two new dining opportunities: Aquamar Kitchen features innovative, wellness-inspired dishes, while Ember offers creative renditions of savory American classics. Delight your palate with gourmet entrees like blackened crab cakes with corn salsa, or tantalize your taste buds with playful Humphrey Slocombe ice cream flavors like Elvis The Fat Years.

Transport yourself to 20th-century Parisian society and Belle Epoch with the dramatic ambiance and design of the Grand Dining Room. Indulge in the signature dishes of the French chef extraordinaire Jacques Pepin, and be sure to explore the ever-changing Executive Chef’s Tasting Menu.

For those with a true passion for gastronomy, The Culinary Center provides opportunities to experience the secrets of the culinary world by observing and participating in classes and demonstrations by renowned chefs. Going far beyond the insights related to food, guest speakers share fascinating presentations on destinations, world events. and local customs throughout each cruise.

There’s everything you’d find on other vessels in the fleet, but everything has been kicked up a notch on the Vista. The ever-popular Baristas, with its complimentary coffees, espressos, and cappuccinos, has been expanded with more space and an adjacent bakery with morning quick bites to start the day right.

Expect the usual Oceania standards of engaging entertainment, spacious public spaces, and impeccable service on the Vista, but this ship takes it to the next level. For the winter season, the ship will be homeporting in Miami and offering delightful itineraries into the deep Caribbean before setting sail to Europe for captivating summer itineraries in late March.