Ultra-luxury line Silversea celebrated a historic moment yesterday as award-winning Saint Lucian restaurateur and TV personality Chef Nina Compton officially named the 728-guest Silver Nova in a maritime ceremony at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades. The celebration showcased the ship’s status as the most environmentally conscious ultra-luxury vessel ever constructed.

The stirring ceremony opened with the blare of bagpipes — a Royal Caribbean Group tradition — followed by Rachel York’s rendition of the national anthem. As part of Silversea’s 30th-anniversary celebration, an exclusive video highlighted the brand’s rich history. Reverend Sanford Sears and Rabbi Adam Watstein delivered blessings, setting the stage for the pivotal moment when Nina Compton, a renowned advocate for Caribbean cuisine, was announced as the ship’s godmother.

Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea, and Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, expressed gratitude to all involved in Silver Nova‘s creation. Then Compton, accompanied by Captain Cosimo Pontillo, officially named the ship, smashing a Champagne magnum on the hull. The ceremony concluded with a toast led by Liberty.

“I am honored to have been named godmother of Silver Nova,” said Chef Nina Compton. “Throughout my life, I have explored the many ways in which the world’s cuisines – especially that of my home nation, St. Lucia, and the Caribbean more broadly – strengthen human connections, facilitate cultural discovery, and honor heritage, tradition, and identity. I believe food and drink have the power to bond people, providing insight into a community’s customs as a unifying language. I hope that my journey inspires Silver Nova’s guests to connect meaningfully with the destinations they visit and their people, forging strong relationships, broadening horizons, and providing self-enrichment.”

Said Muckermann: “Silver Nova will immerse guests into the world’s most enriching destinations, championing human connection and cultural discovery. For this reason, Chef Nina Compton is the perfect fit for the ship’s godmother. Her values perfectly align with those at the heart of our S.A.L.T. culinary program, and I have no doubt she will inspire our guests to engage meaningfully with the planet and its people.”

SILVER NOVA: SETTING NEW STANDARDS IN LUXURY AND RESPONSIBILITY

Silver Nova, with an innovative open design and approximately 4,000 square meters (43,056 square feet) of glass offering panoramic views, provides an immersive experience for guests. Boasting a roomy space-to-guest ratio of 75 grt-per-guest, the ship has 13 suite categories hosting up to 728 guests, every suite coming with a private veranda and butler service. The ship departed on its maiden voyage from Venice on August 14, 2023.

Following the christening, Silver Nova embarked on its first Grand Voyage, a 71-day circumnavigation of South America, calling on 38 destinations in 18 countries.