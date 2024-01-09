Oceania Cruises Offers Exclusive Savings In Light of New Year

Oceania Cruises is offering savings of up to 50% off per stateroom to kick off the new year!

This special deal is valid for bookings made between now and February 29, 2024, on a wide selection of voyages in 2024 and 2025

MORE ABOUT THE DEAL

The New Year Sale covers itineraries ranging from seven to 32 days in regions such as the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Alaska, Canada and New England, and South America.

Free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers, a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (varies by voyage length), complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines, and international beers during lunch and dinner in onboard restaurants, unlimited WiFi, and free gourmet specialty dining.

“We’re excited to welcome travelers aboard in 2024 and 2025 to savor immersive small ship luxury for less with our enticing new year savings,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Oceania Cruises is a cruise line founded by foodies, run by foodies, for foodies, and as we sail into the new year, we look forward to continuing to provide destination-focused voyages with exquisite culinary experiences at their heart.”

Emirates & Adriatic Gems

Travel aboard the Riviera with a departure date of May 14, 2024. The 15-day journey takes you to Corfu, Kotor, and Split.

Save 50% off the regular prices. Prices begin at just $2,629 per person for a veranda.

Mediterranean Stars

Travel aboard Insignia, departing from Dubai on May 13, 2024, and arriving in Barcelona. This 24-day trip will take you to destinations such as Sicily, Sorrento/Capri, and Monte Carlo.

Save up to 50% off the regular prices. Prices start at just $4,829 per person for a veranda stateroom.

Turkish Ovation

Travel aboard the Vista, departing from Athens (Piraeus) and arriving in Istanbul on July 23, 2024. Visit Santorini, Crete, and Cyprus during this 10-day journey.

Save up to 35% off the regular prices. Prices begin at $2,819 per person for a veranda stateroom.

West Africa

Travel aboard the Riviera. Departing from Barcelona on November 14, 2024, and arriving in Cape Town, this 27-day journey will showcase the West African nations, offer stops in the Canary Islands, and overnight stays in Walvis Bay and Cape Town.

Save 40% off the regular prices. Prices start at $6,599 per person for a veranda stateroom.

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises? Let us know in the comments!