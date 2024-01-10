Power Pop For Better Ships

ABBA, the internationally revered pop group, has been giving joy and excitement to hundreds of millions for more than five decades. Now, they’re showing themselves to be environmentally conscientious as well by backing a new generation of wind-assisted ships.

The Swedish megastars are partnering with Wallenius, helping the eco-friendly firm finance and publicize its Oceanbird concept, in which commercial ships are powered by high-tech “wing sails.”

ABBA will perform as avatars in several London concerts and donate a portion of the proceeds to Wallenius, while Wallenius, which has named ships after operas up to now, will have the option to name Oceanbird vessels after ABBA songs.

“It’s extremely pleasing to be able to join with Wallenius who are as keen on sustainability as we are,” said ABBA member Benny Andersson.

By Alex Darlington

