January 10, 2024 Julie Bouchner (Rosner)
Paul Gauguin Cruises Reveals Yoga & Wellness Cruise Experts
Paul Gauguin Cruises will host a complimentary Yoga & Wellness program for guests sailing on the April 13, 2024, Cook Islands and Society Islands itinerary aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin.
MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM
- The program includes morning sun salutations on deck, beach yoga on the line’s private motu, and wellness, movement, and posture workshops.
- Two experts in holistic wellness will host the program: Dr. Sarah Rothman, a board-licensed naturopath, and Tammy Gibson, a renowned yoga instructor specializing in the transformative effects of intentional movement and mindfulness.
“On its own, a French Polynesian voyage aboard The Gauguin is the perfect elixir for a well-balanced life, and the complimentary activities offered during our Yoga & Wellness Cruise add a restorative dimension to the overall experience for our guests,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises.
MORE ABOUT THE EXPERTS
Dr. Sarah Rothman
- She has a strong background in women’s health, covering areas such as hormone balance, thyroid health, fertility, and pediatrics.
- Founded Thyme Integrative Health, a well-established integrative medical center in northern California.
- For 11 years, she served as the Medical Director of the center. Dr. Rothman is a board-certified naturopathic doctor in California, Hawaii, and British Columbia.
- She is also a respected Fellow of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine, an international organization for recognized acupuncturists.
Tammy Gibson
- A wellness expert who has successfully guided many individuals in achieving their wellness goals.
- Her successful career influences her unique approach to wellness as a professional dancer.
All-inclusive fares for the April 13, 2024 voyage start at $6,600.