Paul Gauguin Cruises Reveals Yoga & Wellness Cruise Experts

Paul Gauguin Cruises will host a complimentary Yoga & Wellness program for guests sailing on the April 13, 2024, Cook Islands and Society Islands itinerary aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin.

MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The program includes morning sun salutations on deck, beach yoga on the line’s private motu, and wellness, movement, and posture workshops.

Two experts in holistic wellness will host the program: Dr. Sarah Rothman, a board-licensed naturopath, and Tammy Gibson, a renowned yoga instructor specializing in the transformative effects of intentional movement and mindfulness.

“On its own, a French Polynesian voyage aboard The Gauguin is the perfect elixir for a well-balanced life, and the complimentary activities offered during our Yoga & Wellness Cruise add a restorative dimension to the overall experience for our guests,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, for Paul Gauguin Cruises.

MORE ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Dr. Sarah Rothman

She has a strong background in women’s health, covering areas such as hormone balance, thyroid health, fertility, and pediatrics.

Founded Thyme Integrative Health, a well-established integrative medical center in northern California.

For 11 years, she served as the Medical Director of the center. Dr. Rothman is a board-certified naturopathic doctor in California, Hawaii, and British Columbia.

She is also a respected Fellow of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine, an international organization for recognized acupuncturists.

Tammy Gibson

A wellness expert who has successfully guided many individuals in achieving their wellness goals.

Her successful career influences her unique approach to wellness as a professional dancer.

All-inclusive fares for the April 13, 2024 voyage start at $6,600. Will you be sailing with Paul Gauguin Cruises? Let us know in the comments!