Icon of the Seas Arrives to Port Miami

Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas made her grand entrance in Port Miami right in time for the new year. Get ready for her official debut on January 27, 2024!

Royal Caribbean fans, executives, and residents eagerly gathered to witness the arrival of Icon. The community joined the celebration at the Pérez Art Museum, marking the first of many appearances of this vacation destination in the city.

MORE ABOUT ICON

– There are a variety of experiences for every type of family and vacationer, combining the best beach retreats, resort escapes, and theme park adventures.

– Eight neighborhoods within Icon.

– Thrill-seekers can enjoy record-breaking waterslides at Category 6 and the Crown’s Edge experience at 154 feet above the ocean.

– Families with young kids can enjoy a dedicated neighborhood designed for their needs.

– Icon has over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges to cater to varied tastes.

– Entertainment options include air, ice, water, and theater shows.

Visit the Royal Caribbean website for more booking information.

Will you be sailing aboard Icon of the Seas with Royal Caribbean? Let us know in the comments!