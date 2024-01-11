MSC Seascape Sets Course To Galveston in 2025

MSC Cruises is expanding its operations in Texas!

The cruise line has opened bookings for its new Galveston itineraries aboard MSC Seascape. In late 2025, guests can embark on 7-night journeys from Texas to Mexico and Central America.

“Expanding to Galveston with the magnificent MSC Seascape is a pivotal moment for us at MSC Cruises and for our guests,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. “Expanding our U.S. footprint makes our unique cruise experience more accessible to travelers in the central and western parts of the country and it illustrates our commitment to providing families in the region with unparalleled vacation options. MSC Seascape’s family-friendly amenities, award-winning entertainment and innovative offerings will help us deliver exceptional value and memorable journeys for more guests than ever before.”

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

On November 9, 2025, MSC Seascape will sail from the Port of Galveston with 7-night itineraries visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras.

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS:

Costa Maya, Mexico: Explore Chacchoben and Kohunlich Mayan Ruins. Take guided tours to learn more about Costa Maya’s history and wildlife and experience the beauty of a Cenote on the Jaguar Truck.

Isla de Roatan: Discover Isla de Roatan. Dive into the barrier reef, enjoy white sand beaches, and go on shipwreck snorkeling tours and glass-bottom boat excursions. Explore Mayan culture and Coxen Hole on hiking and archaeology tours.

Cozumel, Mexico: Experience excursions in Cozumel. Snorkel through an ancient Mayan cave, go on kayaking and snorkeling tours, and encounter dolphins, manatees, and wildlife. Explore the city and nearby Mayan Ruins for a deeper understanding.

Rodger Rees, Port Director & CEO, Galveston Wharves, said: “Welcoming MSC Cruises and the MSC Seascape to Galveston offers cruise passengers a new cruise experience and opportunities to explore Galveston Island, a tropical Texas island rich with history, Victorian architecture, sparkling beaches and great restaurants. MSC passengers can come for a fabulous cruise and stay to discover our island treasures.”

Will you be sailing with MSC Seascape out of Galveston? Let us know in the comments!