Icon of the Seas Highlights

The Porthole team had the privilege of being aboard Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Icon of the Seas, for an exclusive media day. We joined fellow media representatives to discover the ship’s remarkable offerings. From state-of-the-art amenities and thrilling entertainment options to an all-new dining experience, Icon of the Seas left us wanting more.

Keep reading to discover the highlights of our experience aboard the Icon of the Seas:

AquaDome

Discover the AquaDome—an oasis by day and a hot spot by night. Enjoy panoramic ocean views, a stunning waterfall, and a variety of dining and bar options. Experience thrilling aqua shows at the AquaTheater in the evening.

Thrill Island

Experience the Thrill Island on Icon of the Seas, the largest waterpark at sea, featuring six record-breaking slides. Challenge yourself by conquering the Crown’s Edge, an exhilarating and daring experience suspended high above the ocean. Discover the adrenaline-inducing Adrenaline Peak, a thrilling twist on the traditional rock climbing wall.

Surfside

Surfside offers endless fun for both adults and kids aged six and under. There are water experiences, including a dedicated pool for grownups and dining options, a bar, the iconic carousel, an arcade, Adventure Ocean for kids, and Social020 for teenagers. Spend the day exploring and creating unforgettable memories in the vibrant Surfside neighborhood.

Check out our latest reel below!