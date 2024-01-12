Viking Cruises Announces Voyages To China

Today, Viking Cruises has announced three new itineraries to provide guests exclusive access to China in 2024! The new voyages range from 10 to 20 days and explore cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

The new Viking Yi Dun voyages will sail from September to November and focus on the foreign market, offering domestic sailings in China. Each voyage will showcase The Viking Way of exploration, providing immersive experiences such as lectures, Chinese-inspired cuisine, and destination experts to introduce guests to China’s people, history, and culture.

“We are proud that Viking will be the first to operate domestic sailings in China for international travelers. Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in experiences that broaden their mind—and China, with one of the richest cultures in the world, has been inspiring travelers for centuries,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “For more than 15 years, our Yangtze River voyages were among our highest-rated itineraries. We brought guests to China’s Yangtze River, to Beijing, to the Great Wall, to the Terra Cotta Warriors and to many other iconic places in this captivating nation. We introduced the real China to our guests, and visiting local school children was always a particular highlight. Now, we are delighted to offer such encounters once again with new voyages to a destination that never ceases to capture the imagination.”

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

Wonders of China: A 20-day cruisetour covers China’s major highlights, including experiences like visiting a Tibetan family, walking on the Great Wall, and witnessing the Terra Cotta Warriors. Guests can also explore the scenic coast of Dongtou and discover the UNESCO World Heritage Site Gulangyu Island and the UNESCO City of Design, Shenzhen.

Classic China & the Coast: Combining the best of Viking’s 10-day China Discovery voyage, this 15-day itinerary allows guests to witness landmarks such as the Great Wall, Forbidden City, and Terra Cotta Warriors. The voyage also offers a chance to experience China’s languages, cultures, and cuisines.

China Discovery: This ten-day itinerary takes guests on an immersive journey to explore Buddhist shrines in Zhoushan, cliffs in Dongtou, the footsteps of European diplomats on Gulangyu Island in Xiamen, and the delectable Cantonese dim sum in Shenzhen.

Guests who book until January 31, 2024, can take advantage of the Discover More sale, with up to free international airfare, special fares, and a $25 deposit.

Will you be sailing with Viking Cruises to China? Let us know in the comments!