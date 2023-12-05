Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Opens For Bookings

Today, Royal Caribbean International announced the highly anticipated debut of their new Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas! Starting in August 2025, travelers can embark on 7-night Caribbean vacations from Port Canaveral in Orlando, Florida, and visit the cruise line’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

STAR OF THE SEAS HIGHLIGHTS

The new vacations include visits to destinations such as Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Roatan, Honduras; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Star offers a variety of vacation experiences across eight distinct neighborhoods.

Thrill Island and Chill Island provide exciting and relaxing attractions.

AquaDome is a tranquil oasis by day and a vibrant hotspot at night.

The open-air Central Park offers a beautiful outdoor setting for guests.

With over 40 dining and drinking options, guests can indulge in various culinary experiences.

Cutting-edge entertainment can be enjoyed on four signature stages: air, ice, water, and theater.

A diverse lineup of activities caters to adults, kids, teens, and the whole family.

Star ensures that guests can create personalized and cherished memories during their vacation.

Category 6 waterpark features six record-breaking waterslides for adrenaline-pumping fun

Crown’s Edge provides a unique combination of skywalk, ropes course, and thrill ride.

Seven pools, including the swim-up bar Swim & Tonic, cater to different vibes and moods.

Adults can relax at Cloud 17, an exclusive retreat, or enjoy the one-of-a-kind infinity pool at The Hideaway.

Surfside neighborhood is perfect for families, with splash activities for all ages and dedicated restaurants.

The Lemon Post bar offers menus for both adults and kids.

The ship’s lineup is now available on Royal Caribbean’s website, and loyal Crown & Anchor Society members can take advantage of early booking privileges before the official opening on December 6, 2023.

Will you be sailing aboard Star of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!