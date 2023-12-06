MSC Cruises Opens Bookings For 2026 World Cruise

Experience the adventure of a lifetime with MSC Cruises’ MSC World Cruise 2026! Step aboard MSC Magnifica and set sail from four European ports: Civitavecchia for Rome, Genoa (Italy), Marseille (France), and Barcelona (Spain) on January 4-7, 2026!

Embark on the MSC World Cruise 2026, a 119-day journey spanning 36,000 miles to visit 47 destinations in 32 countries. Enjoy seven overnight stays in must-visit locations and full-day stays in all other ports of call. This voyage will take you to various destinations across five continents, offering unique experiences and opportunities to explore different cultures, historical sites, vibrant cities, and stunning natural landscapes.

MORE ABOUT THE WORLD CRUISE

The journey begins in renowned European cities before crossing to the Caribbean and Central America, offering vibrant cities and captivating landscapes. The MSC Magnifica will spend over a month in the Pacific Ocean, making overnight stops in cities known for natural beauty, fashion, and incredible beaches. The cruise will end with over three weeks of exploration in Asia, visiting world-renowned cities like Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

The World Cruise 2026 starts in Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal, exploring renowned European cities. From there, the journey proceeds to the Caribbean and Central America, offering the chance to discover vibrant cities and captivating landscapes in these regions. MSC Magnifica will continue its journey to the West Coast of the U.S., where she will spend over a month cruising through the Pacific Ocean.

2026 MSC World Cruise highlights

Puerto Limon, Costa Rica: Explore the vibrant Afro-Caribbean culture and rainforest-filled waterways of Puerto Limon, Costa Rica.

San Francisco, California: Take in the iconic sights of San Francisco, including the Golden Gate Bridge and lively Fisherman’s Wharf.

Honolulu, Hawaii: Enjoy the sun, traditional Hawaiian cuisine, and historic sites in the beautiful capital of Hawaii.

Auckland, New Zealand: Discover the “City of Sails” with its picturesque harbor, vineyards, and stunning beaches.

Sydney, Australia: Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Sydney, exploring its waterfront, iconic opera house, and botanical gardens.

Tokyo, Japan: Experience the multifaceted city of Tokyo with its blend of modern skyscrapers, historical landmarks, and lush parks.

Shanghai, China: Explore the bustling metropolis of Shanghai, known for its impressive skyline, luxury shopping, and vibrant arts scene.

Da Nang, Vietnam: Visit the cultural hub of Da Nang, featuring historical museums, beautiful pagodas, and stunning natural surroundings.

Singapore, Singapore: Dive into the rich ethnic enclaves of Singapore, filled with unique culture, historical sites, and vibrant markets.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Enjoy the juxtaposition of traditional and modern in Dubai, known for its stunning architecture and world-class shopping.

Heraklion, Greece: Uncover the ancient Greek history in the capital city of Crete, with its archaeological sites and fascinating mythology.

When booking the World Cruise, guests can enjoy benefits such as 15 included shore excursions, a dine and drink package, a 30% discount on laundry services, and a 5% discount on booking prices for Classic level MSC Voyager Club members and above, with their points tripled and added to their account for valuable privileges and extras.

Will you be sailing on MSC Cruises’ World Cruise? Let us know in the comments!