Look Directly Into The Sun

After a sneak peek of the new Sun Princess at Italy’s Fincantieri Shipyard, let me assure you, it will be well worth the wait.

Witnessing the 3,500 craftsmen working around the clock on this work in progress is mesmerizing. From a concept scribbled on paper just a few years ago to the final stages before its launch in less than 60 days, Princess Cruises has good cause to be proud.

This newest addition to their fleet maintains the cruise line’s neo-traditional ambiance while incorporating innovative technology and creative design.

Now That’s Entertainment

The technology and design of the Arena is a showstopper. Unfettered sightlines are paramount in this amazing theater that evolves with shifting stage designs.

The multi-deck Piazza is more than an atrium. It is the central hub of the ship, featuring an immense sphere of curved glass that provides views of the outside world while performances take place inside.

Behind the black door of mystery is Spellbound, a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience in partnership with The Magic Castle from California.

For indulgent entertainment under the Sun, the glass-enclosed Dome is a multipurpose pool deck that doubles as an amphitheater-style venue for acrobatic performances under the stars.

An Elevated Dining Experience

Imagine a sprawling main dining room that spans three decks, each offering distinct multicourse meals and unique dining experiences.

Diverse dining options abound throughout the ship, including Umai Teppanyaki and Asian Hot Pot stations, the Crown Grill for traditional Steakhouse fare, and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria for Italian favorites.

Casual dining is offered in the World Fresh Marketplace, and Alfredo’s Pizzeria is available for pizza lovers. Additionally, the ship features Lido Tacos for a quick bite and Lido Greens for health-conscious individuals.

Are you in the mood for an activity? Enjoy the Sea Breeze Roller Glider, Coastal Climb, Splash Pad, or the Lookout for stunning views. The ship also offers a spacious casino and a two-deck spa for relaxation.

I’ll keep the details of other new amenities for a news flash bulletin when the Porthole Cruise & Travel team sails onboard the finished product in March. Join us for a memorable vacation as the Sun revolves around YOU.