Star Princess Set To Join Sun Princess In Caribbean

Princess Cruises announces the 2025-26 Americas season with itineraries aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess. The two ships will offer seven-day Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades, taking guests to stunning destinations.

“Our 2025-26 Americas program is our largest ever offered, making it convenient for guests to drive to their nearby port or take a short flight to enjoy a spectacular Princess cruise,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer of Princess Cruises. “Sun Princess and Star Princess will deliver epic vacations and magnify the beauty of the Caribbean by offering guests the most celebrated views and vantage points available of the islands’ crystal blue waters and exotic charm.”

Sky Princess will make history as the first Royal Class ship to homeport at Port Canaveral in Central Florida. She will offer eight-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings and six-day sailings to the Eastern Caribbean.

The 2025-26 season offers 278 cruises departing from seven home ports, conveniently accessible through short drives or domestic flights. These ports include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Galveston in Texas, Ft. Lauderdale, Port Canaveral in Florida, New York City, and Vancouver in British Columbia. Bookings go on sale December 20, 2023.

CRUISE HIGHLIGHTS

Caribbean

Star Princess, Sun Princess, Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, and Sky Princess will be deployed.

The cruise will cover 29 destinations in 22 countries across the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean.

There will be 178 departures featuring 25 unique itineraries ranging from four to 20 days.

Star Princess and Sun Princess will offer seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises on Saturdays and Sundays.

Majestic Princess will introduce eight-day Southern Caribbean sailings to the ABC Islands, eight-day Eastern Caribbean voyages, and six-day Western Caribbean voyages.

Enchanted Princess will continue to offer popular 10-day Southern Caribbean cruises with Martinique or Eastern Caribbean cruises with Tortola or St. Kitts.

Regal Princess will return to Galveston for a third season, offering seven-day Western Caribbean voyages with stops in Mexico.

Sky Princess will embark on her inaugural season from Port Canaveral, featuring eight-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings and six-day sailings to the Eastern Caribbean.

Enchanted Princess will depart on a 12-day voyage from New York to Ft. Lauderdale, visiting Aruba, Barbados, and Curaçao.

Panama Canal

The cruise will feature five ships: Caribbean Princess, Island Princess, Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, and Sapphire Princess.

The ships will transit the Panama Canal, with Caribbean Princess and Island Princess offering a full season dedicated to this experience.

The cruise will cover 27 destinations across 13 Central America and the Caribbean countries.

There will be a total of 28 departures featuring eight unique itineraries.

Guests can choose between two ways to sail the Panama Canal: Roundtrip voyages from Ft. Lauderdale with partial transit of the Panama Canal, lasting 12 days.

Ocean-to-ocean voyages with full transits of the Panama Canal, ranging from 16 to 23 days depending on the route (Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles or San Francisco, New York to Los Angeles, or Vancouver to Ft. Lauderdale).

Mexico

Three ships: Emerald Princess, Royal Princess, and Ruby Princess.

31 total departures on four itineraries departing from Los Angeles or San Francisco.

Voyage durations range from seven to 14 days.

Royal Princess offers a 14-day Mexican Riviera sailing on December 6, 2025, in honor of Princess Cruises’ 60th anniversary.

Commemorative events, overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, and stops in Loreto and Manzanillo will be featured.

Royal Princess also sails seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises from Los Angeles.

Emerald Princess departs on 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruises from Los Angeles with an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas on every sailing.

Ruby Princess offers 11-day Mexico cruises roundtrip from San Francisco, with a late-night stay in Cabo San Lucas on every voyage.

California Coast

Seven ships: Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess, Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sapphire Princess.

21 total departures on nine unique itineraries from Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Vancouver.

Royal Princess offers seven-day Classic California Coast voyages from Los Angeles with More Ashore late-night stays in San Francisco and San Diego.

Royal Princess also sails four- and five-day West Coast Getaways with late-night stays in either San Diego or San Francisco.

Ruby Princess returns to San Francisco with five- and seven-day cruises along the California Coast and a seven-day Pacific Northwest Coast cruise with late-night stays in Victoria, Vancouver, and Seattle.

Coral Princess offers an 11-day California Coast roundtrip cruise from Vancouver with late-night stays in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Royal Princess, Coral Princess, and Caribbean Princess offer five, seven-day Pacific Wine Country cruises between Vancouver and Los Angeles for wine enthusiasts.

Hawaii and the South Pacific

Five ships: Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sapphire Princess.



23 destinations in 11 countries covered by 20 total departures on five itineraries.



Voyage durations range from 16 to 54 days.



Choice of three voyages to Hawaii and the South Pacific: 16-day Hawaiian Islands sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Vancouver with a late-night stay in Honolulu on every cruise.



32-day South Pacific Islands & Hawaii cruises from Los Angeles with late-night stays in Honolulu and Tahiti.



Island Princess sails on a 54-day South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand voyage, visiting 16 islands, including Fiji, Samoa, Tasmania, and Australia, with late-night stays in Honolulu, Tahiti, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Guests can enjoy inclusive packages such as Princess Plus and Princess Premier when booking. The packages offer amenities like WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities, and more. By purchasing the inclusive package amenities, guests can save up to 65% compared to purchasing them separately.

