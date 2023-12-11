Brightline Announces Partnership With The Bahamas

Brightline has partnered with The Islands of The Bahamas to unveil a new wrapped train, highlighting the connection between South and Central Florida, the most visited regions in Florida, and the nearby Bahama Islands.

Non-stop flights from Orlando and South Florida to The Bahamas are easily accessible from international airports (MCO, PBO, FTL, and MIA) connected to Brightline. The Islands of The Bahamas-branded Brightline train is now part of the intercity train fleet operating between Orlando and Miami, with stops in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Aventura, and Fort Lauderdale.

“Orlando, South Florida and The Bahamas has a rich shared history of travelers experiencing the iconic destinations’ attractions, beautiful natural sites and warm hospitality,” said Latia Duncombe, director general, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA). “Brightline represents this connection in a very special way and we are thrilled to roll out this partnership.”

Brightline and The Islands of The Bahamas celebrated their new partnerships with events at Brightline Orlando Station and Brightline MiamiCentral. The festivities included remarks, a tour of the wrapped train, a junkanoo band and parade, and authentic Bahamian cuisine enjoyed by invited guests, including tourism leaders, media, and VIPs.

“The Islands of the Bahamas-branded Brightline train represents our partnership of connectivity, promoting travel, tourism and what makes the 16 islands so special and close,” said Johanna Rojas, senior vice president of sales and partnerships for Brightline. “As we move into the busy travel season and the holidays around the corner, this is the perfect time to celebrate this partnership and raise awareness.”