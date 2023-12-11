Seven Seas Grandeur Christened

Yesterday, Regent Seven Seas Cruises held a gala in Miami, Florida to celebrate the launch of their newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. VIP guests, including travel partners, local community leaders, media, and loyal past guests were in attendance to commemorate the addition of the sixth ship to the brand.

MORE ABOUT THE GALA

The cruise line revealed Journey in Jewels, the first Fabergé Egg to reside permanently at sea.

The event featured entertainment from Emmy and Tony Award-Winning actress, singer, and New Times best-selling author Kristin Chenoweth.

Sarah Fabergé, Founding Member of the Fabergé Heritage Council, and the ship’s godmother, was in attendance.

“Seven Seas Grandeur is the most anticipated new luxury ship to set sail this year, an achievement made possible through the combined craftmanship and exquisite eye for design excellence by Studio DADO and Fincantieri, who together with our team at Regent, have delivered a truly remarkable work of art,” said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Each feature of this ship is more jaw-dropping than the last, from the world-class collection of art and tantalizing epicurean experiences, to the lavishly designed suites, restaurants, bars and lounges. Seven Seas Grandeur sets a new standard for service and comfort in the travel industry, and we are delighted to present this incredible new ship to discerning travelers as they explore the world with Regent.”

After the gala, guests aboard Seven Seas Grandeur embarked on a three-night Caribbean sailing, taking advantage of the ship’s incredible experiences.

“In a word, Seven Seas Grandeur is breathtaking, and we have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to christen our magnificent new ship,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Regent is the pinnacle of luxury experiences, but not simply because we have the world’s most luxurious fleet with unrivaled space at sea. It’s the people who bring the Regent vision to life, delivering unforgettable moments to our guests that last a lifetime. Our success over the last 30 years has only been possible because of the tireless work and unwavering commitment to delivering unrivaled experiences by our crew and team members in our global offices each and every day.”

