Viking Reveals 2026 European River Season

Viking is now accepting reservations for its 2026 European river voyages. Due to high demand from North American travelers, all 2026 departures for Viking’s European river itineraries are now open. This early opening comes after consistently sold-out dates in 2024 and strong sales in the 2025 season.

“Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in history, art and culture, which is why Europe remains our most popular destination,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “The idea of a modern river voyage is still new to many, even to some of the most well-traveled individuals. But make no mistake; there is no better way of exploring the heart of Europe than sailing its historic waterways on an elegant Viking Longship. We look forward to welcoming more guests, both returning and new, on board our state-of-the-art vessels in the coming years.”

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Danube Waltz: Embark on an 8-day Danube Waltz journey from Budapest to Passau. Highlights include a visit to a Budapest thermal bath, waltz lessons in Vienna, and savoring Austro-Hungarian cuisine. Explore the beauty of the Wachau Valley and lesser-known cities like Bratislava and Passau. Witness daily monastic life at Göttweig Abbey. This cruise offers an immersive experience, showcasing the best of these destinations and their stunning scenery.

Rhine Getaway: Embark on an 8-day Rhine Getaway from Amsterdam to Basel. Experience the charm of the Middle Rhine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its magnificent castles, cathedrals, and medieval towns. Indulge in the delicious white wines that have been produced in the region since Roman times. Delight in the culinary delights of Alsace. This journey takes you through Amsterdam, Cologne, and Basel, showcasing a landscape filled with beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Paris & Normandy: Explore Paris and Normandy on an 8-day journey. Admire iconic landmarks in Paris such as the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty replica. Visit the historic Normandy beaches and marvel at the Gothic architecture of Rouen. Discover the house and gardens of Claude Monet in Giverny, an inspiration for his famous artworks. Immerse yourself in the rich history, art, cuisine, and customs of France.

Lyon & Provence: Experience Lyon and Provence on an 8-day voyage. Join a painting class in Arles inspired by van Gogh. Explore Roman Provence at Les Arènes d’Arles and the Pont du Gard. Visit Avignon’s Palace of the Popes, the world’s largest Gothic palace. Indulge in Lyon’s renowned gastronomy, local wine, and truffle hunting, and witness the fascinating chèvre cheese-making process. Discover the beauty that has inspired artists like Cézanne and Chagall along the Rhône.

Portugal’s River of Gold: Journey through Portugal on a 10-day tour. Experience the vibrant renaissance of Lisbon with its trendy galleries and restaurants. Explore the historic university towns of Coimbra in Portugal and Salamanca in Spain. Wander through the port warehouses of Porto. Indulge in traditional cuisine and exquisite wines, and enjoy the soulful fado singing. Cruise through the picturesque Douro River Valley, a UNESCO Site and the world’s oldest demarcated wine region. Enjoy a delightful hotel stay in Lisbon and the bonus of a visit to Spain.

Viking plans to add ten new Viking Longships to its river fleet by the end of 2026. These vessels will sail on the Rhine, Main, Danube, and Seine rivers to meet growing demand. Five ships will be delivered in 2025 and five in 2026.

BOOKING DETAILS

From now through December 31, 2023, Viking is offering North American travelers the Holiday Sale, with up to FREE international airfare, special fares, and a $25 deposit on all 2026 European river voyages and other river, ocean, and expedition voyages.

Will you be sailing with Viking Cruises? Let us know in the comments!