Royal Caribbean’s Newest Icon Class Ship Star of the Seas To Debut in 2025

Royal Caribbean has introduced its newest Icon Class ship set to debut for a summer 2025 season! The ship, Star of the Seas, follows the introduction of the one-of-a-kind combination of vacation excursions aboard Icon of the Seas!

Icon’s debut brings the beginning of a new era in unique vacation escapes. Icon Class will feature beach retreats, upscale resorts, and theme park adventures for family centered enjoyment.

“The idea of combining the best of every type of vacation into one ultimate adventure has created more excitement than ever anticipated, and Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we’ve seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

In October 2022, Icon Class led Royal Caribbean in its largest booking week in the cruise line’s history. Unprecedented consumer demand sparked Royal Caribbean to release Icon’s 2025-2026 season three months ahead of schedule and the debut season for Star of the Seas.

Currently under construction in Turku, Finland, Star of the Seas and its features are soon to be revealed. The lineup of new experiences aboard Star will set the stage for even more ways to experience adventure aboard the family friendly cruise liner. Star’s debut marks another step in the cruise line’s effort to bring clean and energy efficient solutions to the seas. Royal Caribbean’s most sustainable ship will advance Royal Caribbean’s efforts to introduce a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.

Special Entertainment Aboard Icon of the Seas

Icon’s highlights include six record-breaking waterslides at Thrill Island’s Category 6 waterpark and seven pools so that guests may enjoy one for every day of the week! Icon introduces more activities perfect for adults and families alike such as Surfside, a stay-all-day park and 40 more ways to dine and drink.

Are you interested in a vacation aboard Star of the Seas? Visit Royal Caribbean for more updates on the new Icon Class ship!

By Adalyn Dugas