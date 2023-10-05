Sea Cloud Spirit to Explore Caribbean, Central America, and Canary Islands Winter 2023-2024

Sea Cloud Cruises’ Sea Cloud Spirit will visit the Caribbean, Central America, and the Canary Islands from Winter 2023 through Spring 2024!

The 16-night transatlantic voyage will embark from Gran Canaria and dock at Saint Maarten on November 11, 2024!

The ship will then voyage through the Caribbean, visiting lesser-known ports like Bequia, Union Island, and Iles des Saintes. The route includes transiting the Panama Canal and exploring the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico before returning to Europe and Gran Canaria. Sea Cloud Spirit will hoist its 28 sails by hand during the journey, dedicating one full sailing day to each itinerary.

“Sea Cloud Spirit was meticulously designed to pay homage to the original Sea Cloud, celebrating an era of luxurious glamor in travel and with all the modern comforts today’s discerning travelers desire.” said Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises. “We look forward to the Sea Cloud Spirit soon arriving in St. Maarten to welcome her guests for the winter sailing season, exploring these treasured regions with masterfully crafted itineraries following the trade winds and away from the busy cruise routes.”

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SEASON

Caribbean

Philipsburg/St. Maarten Roundtrip (7 nights):

– Visit North Sound/ Virgin Gorda, sail through Sir Francis Drake Channel, and White Bay/Jost van Dyke.

– Also visit San Juan/Puerto Rico, Cruz Bay/St. John, Gustavia/St Barthelemy.

– November 27- December 4, December 12-19

Philipsburg/St. Maarten Roundtrip (8 nights):

– Visit Terre-de-Haut/Iles des Saintes, Soufriere/St. Lucia, and Chatham Bay/Union Island.

– Also visit Port Elizabeth/Bequia, Cabrits/Dominica.

– December 4-12.

Philipsburg/St. Maarten to Panama City (Colon)/Panama (15 nights):

– Visit Terre-de-Haut/Iles des Saintes, Soufriere/St. Lucia, Port Elizabeth/Bequia, and Chatham Bay/Union Island.

– Also visit St. George’s/Grenada, Willemstad/Curacao, Oranjestad/Aruba, and Cartagena/Colombia.

– December 19 – January 3.

Central America

Panama City (Colon)/Panama to San José (Puntarenas)/Costa Rica (11 nights):

– Visit the San Blas Archipelago/Panama and Coiba National Park/Panama.

– Also sail through the Panama Canal and visit Pearl Islands/Panama, Golfito/Costa Rica, and Quepos/Costa Rica.

– January 3-14, January 25-February 5

San Jose (Puntarenas)/Costa Rica to Panama City (Colon)/Panama (11 nights):

– Visit Playa Panama/Costa Rica, Quepos/Costa Rica, and Golfito/Costa Rica.

– Also visit Coiba National Park/Panama, Pearl Islands/Panama, and the San Blas Archipelago/Panama.

– January 14-25, February 5-16

Panama City (Colon)/Panama to Miami (16 nights):

– Visit Bocas del Toro/Panama and Puerto Limon/ Costa Rica.

– Also visit Isla de Providencia/Colombia, Guanaja/Honduras, Belize City/Belize, and Lighthouse Reef/Belize.

– Also visit Cozumel/Mexico, Progreso/Mexico, and Bimini/Bahamas.

– Feb. 16-March 3

Canary Islands

Las Palmas/Gran Canaria Roundtrip (10 nights):

– Visit Los Cristianos/Tenerife, San Sebastian/La Gomera, and Santa Cruz/La Palma.

– Also, visit Funchal/Madeira, Arrecife/Lanzarote, and have a day beneath full sails.

– March 25- April 4

Las Palmas/Gran Canaria roundtrip (8 nights):

– Visit Santa Cruz/La Palma, San Sebastian/La Gomera, and Puerto de la Estacia/El Hierro.

– Also, visit Santa Cruz/Tenerife, Arrecife/Lanzarote, and have a day beneath full sails.

– April 4-12.

Upcoming voyages on Sea Cloud Spirit include a $500 air credit per person, one cabin-category upgrade, an open bar, all meals with exclusive wine and beer selections, water sports, port charges, gratuities, and a welcome bottle of champagne upon embarkation. Fares per person, based on double occupancy, start at $3,655.

For more information on Sea Cloud Cruises, head to their website today!