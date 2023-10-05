Coral Expeditions recently launched its comprehensive Expedition Atlas, which features an extensive guide of all scheduled voyages for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Come visit immersive adventures in Australia’s coastal wilderness regions, including the Kimberley, Cape York, Arnhem Land, outer Great Barrier Reef, and Tasmania.

“The release of our Expedition Atlas is an exciting time that involves the whole business. It has been a rewarding and enjoyable month reconnecting with many of our most loyal guests and travel agency partners,” said commercial director Jeff Gillies. “There is nothing like being in each other’s company again. Our guests look to us to offer new and enriching experiences and we are focused on developing pioneering new itineraries that capture their imagination and inspire them to continue their never-ending curiosity for the natural and cultural world around them.”

MORE ABOUT THE EXPEDITIONS

Coral Expeditions presents an enticing program featuring immersive adventures in Australia’s coastal wilderness areas, such as the Kimberley, Cape York, Arnhem Land, outer Great Barrier Reef, and Tasmania.

The international explorations showcase the tropical regions that surround Australia through our “Small Islands of the World” series, including Papua New Guinea, Raja Ampat, Spice Islands, and New Zealand. The new series, “Island of The East Indies,” offers itineraries like “An Equatorial Adventure Across North Borneo,” “Circumnavigation of Sumatra,” and “Into the Wilds of Borneo,” for travelers seeking unique wildlife encounters. These itineraries can be enjoyed as a single voyage or as an adjoining series, providing intrepid explorers with a lifetime travel experience.

The Expeditions Atlas is now available to everyone via the Coral Expeditions website.

Will you be sailing with Coral Expeditions? Let us know in the comments!