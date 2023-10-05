Carnival Cruise Line has now begun accepting bookings for upcoming trips departing from Long Beach, California. The Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance, and Carnival Firenze are among the vessels available for booking.

The latest additions feature more varied itinerary options covering destinations such as Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, La Paz, and Ensenada, with six- and eight-day trips available from May 2025 through April 2026. For further details, visit Carnival.com.

“Long Beach is one of our top homeports, and now with the upcoming addition of Carnival Firenze, joining Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance in Long Beach, we’re able to further diversify our offering, welcome more guests aboard and give them more options from the West Coast,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

The new sailings feature many itineraries that visit the Mexican Riviera and Baja Mexico. The following is a sampling of what each ship will offer beginning in May 2025:

Carnival Firenze

Offering four-day cruises to Catalina Island & Ensenada, Mexico.

Five-day Mexican Riviera cruises to Cabo San Lucas & Ensenada, Mexico.

Open for sale from spring to fall 2025.

Joins the fleet sailing from Long Beach in May 2024.

Offers Italian-themed restaurants, bars, & entertainment.

Features unique architecture inspired by Florence, Italy.

Carnival Panorama

Alternates between six- & eight-day itineraries.

Departs on Saturdays & Sundays.

Available for sale from spring 2025 to spring 2026.

Six-day voyages visit Ensenada & Cabo San Lucas.

Eight-day trips include Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Mazatlán & Puerto Vallarta.

Carnival Radiance

Offers three- & four-night cruises.

Nearly 50 getaways to Ensenada, Mexico, available from spring to fall 2025.

Three-day weekend cruises leave on Fridays and visit Ensenada.

Four-day trips visit Catalina Island & Ensenada.

All cruises offer guests the chance to experience thrilling adventures & relaxing experiences alike, complemented by spectacular natural beauty & rich, immersive culture. Popular shore excursions include zipline & ATV rides. Additional 2025-26 itineraries from other Carnival homeports will be announced shortly.

